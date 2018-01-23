Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town Football Club

Wagner: Huddersfield deserved defeat against aggressive Stoke

Wagner: Huddersfield deserved defeat against aggressive Stoke

David Wagner was accepting in defeat after his side failed to perform at the bet365 Stadium, losing 2-0.

AlexTurk
Alex Turk

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has admitted  Stoke City deserved their straightforward 2-0 over his side at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers carried no threat on the day as their winless run in the Premier League stretched to six games and now sit just two points above the relegation zone.

The Town players "gave everything"

Speaking to HTTV after full-time, David Wagner insisted that his team gave everything, despite the unconvincing all-around performance, against a "top" Premier League side.

“I can say that the players gave me everything today, they fought and showed attitude and effort.

"We worked against them, this is what we’ve done without creating opportunities in our offensive.

"They have shown that they are a top team in the Premier League, even if they’ve struggled so far."

 

Deserved defeat must be accepted

Town's head coach was content with the "effort and attitude"  of his newly-promoted outfit but rued the lack of creativity on show.

"I can live with the effort and attitude even if the result hurts, it’s something we should accept and go forward.

"We tried to limit them, in the first half it worked but in the second half they had more clear-cut chances.

"We were not able to create opportunities to come into our game, they limited our football and were aggressive."

Wagner was quick to focus his attention on Huddersfield's next match against Liverpool at the John Smith's Stadium next week and explained that everyone needs to accept this poor result, recover and work hard together to bounce back.

"In the end, it was a deserved defeat and we must accept it."

VAVEL Logo

    Huddersfield Town Football Club News

    Terence Kongolo wins Huddersfield Town’s August Player of the Month award

    a month ago

    International call-ups for four Huddersfield Town players during September break

    a month ago

    Everton 1-1 Huddersfield: Terriers earn valuable point on the road

    a month ago

    Jonas Lössl 'very happy to be back' in Terriers' draw versus Everton

    a month ago

    Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Preview: Terriers looking to secure first points of the season against former boss

    a month ago

    David Wagner laments "too many individual mistakes" in lopsided defeat at Manchester City

    a month ago

    “We’ve got to be positive,” says Philip Billing after Manchester City thrash Huddersfield

    a month ago

    Player ratings as Huddersfield are swept aside by Manchester City

    a month ago

    Opposition View: Who do Huddersfield have to watch out for against the Citizens?

    a month ago

    Chris Lowe: "We will try everything to get something" out of game against Manchester City

    2 months ago

    Ben Hamer reacts to Chelsea's penalty against Huddersfield Town: "It looked soft to me"

    2 months ago