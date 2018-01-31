Nottingham Forest sign Sporting Lisbon defender Tobias Figueiredo on loan

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Tobias Figueiredo on loan until the end of the season with a view to completing a permanent deal in the summer.

The 23-year-old has become the first player that Aitor Karanka has added to his squad since arriving at the club. The Reds are currently sat just nine points off the relegation zone with more additions likely before the transfer window slams shut.

A much needed addition

Figueiredo arrives at The City Ground with considerable pedigree having come through Sporting's academy to go on to feature for them both in the Champions League and the Europa League. He will be hoping that he can use this experience to his advantage as he attempts to flourish in the Championship with Forest.

It is clear to see why Karanka was eager to get a deal done for the defender. Forest have struggled to keep clean sheets all season and he will now be hoping that Figueiredo can go someway to helping solve that problem. Forest do have the likes of Joe Worrall, Michael Mancienne and Matt Mills who can all play in the centre of defence but all three have struggled at times this season.

Figueiredo spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Primeira Liga side Nacional and has also had a spell in Spain with Reus Deportiu. However, making the move to Forest is clearly one of the biggest steps in his career so far and it will be interesting to see how quickly he can adapt to English football. It is a very demanding league and he will have to settle in very quickly if he is to be a success with Forest.

Figueiredo "couldn't turn down" Forest

The defender has already spoken of his desire to test himself in English football with Forest and this was a key reason behind Karanka's decision to bring him to the club. Karanka only wants players who are hungry and want to play for Forest and Figueiredo appears to fall into this category.

Figueiredo told Forest's official site that the move is one of the biggest in his career so far. He said: "I am happy to be here. This is a big step forward in my career and I am ready to get going here at Nottingham Forest. This is a big club with lots of history but also a bright future and I want to be part of it."

He added: "Aitor Karanka is a big name as a manager but also as a player. He was a great defender and I have lots to learn from him. It is a privilege to work under him and I am keen to learn lots from him."

The 23-year-old could make his debut for the Reds on Saturday as Forest travel to Craven Cottage to take on high-flying Fulham. It will be a very difficult game for Karanka's side due to the form the Whites have been in of late as they have surged into the play-off places.