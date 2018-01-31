Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Collin Quaner: Toughness of Premier League doesn't shock Huddersfield Town

The German forward insisted that the quality in the top-flight doesn't surprise Huddersfield Town after their miserable run continued on Tuesday night.

Alex Turk

Collin Quaner has reminded that Huddersfield Town aren't surprised by how tough they're finding Premier League life in their debut season as a top-flight club.

The Terriers' 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night was their fourth in a row, which has led to relegation fears worsening as just one point now separates them and the bottom three.

Mohamed Salah's second half spot-kick was the cherry on the cake after Emre Can and Roberto Firmino gave the Merseyside club a 2-0 lead at the break, inflicting more 2018 misery on David Wagner and co.

Liverpool's deflected first goal "a killer"

Speaking about the loss to Jürgen Klopp's Reds, Quaner admitted the manner of which the first goal of three was conceded, Emre Can's deflected long-range finish, left the hosts in a "deflated" mood.

“I think the first goal was unlucky, it deflected badly off one of our players and that was a killer, then they go and score the second and that deflated us.

“Even though we were down, I came on and tried to press them high up the pitch to make them make a mistake, I wanted to bring something new to the pitch."

 

Huddersfield's "bad patches" were expected

Fears of dropping straight back down into the Championship are understandably intensifying in West Yorkshire, but the German called for calm and insists that sticky patches were always going to come.

“The most important thing is that when we started this Premier League season we knew it wasn’t going to be easy and it’s turning out like that. It hasn’t shocked us though, we aren’t surprised by it.

“We knew that this bad patch could happen and the fact is now we have to snap out of it and try to pick up the points we want to.”

