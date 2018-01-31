Jürgen Klopp happy with "deserved" win at Huddersfield

Jürgen Klopp has praised his Liverpool side's reaction following disappointing back-to-back defeats last week by confidently coasting past Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Tuesday night.

A shock 1-0 Premier League loss at Swansea City came before West Bromwich Albion's 3-2 victory at Anfield to knock the Reds out of the FA Cup fourth round for a third consecutive year.

Roberto Firmino stole the show at the John Smith's Stadium though, and netted the visitors' second in between Emre Can's deflected opener and Mohamed Salah's second half penalty.

Klopp happy with reaction after poor week

The German manager admitted that the overall performance wasn't the best his players have pulled off under his management, but praised the maturity shown after such a disappointing week just gone.

"Of course, that was the reaction we needed to show. That's clear. I think everybody saw it was not brilliant. It was not our best game we played so far, but it was very mature and, in the end, very deserved.

"The best thing we did tonight apart from scoring was our counter-pressing when we defended the situations when Huddersfield won the ball."

The impressive win extends the gap between Liverpool in fourth and Tottenham Hotspur, who host Manchester United on Wednesday night, in fifth to five points, to which Klopp expressed his delight.

"We had more moments than three goals, but it was difficult to play because they defended well. I'm happy about the result -100 per cent - and most parts of the performance as well."

Danny Ings not for sale on Deadline Day

Asked if there is going to be any action at Melwood on Deadline Day as the January transfer window draws to a close, Jürgen Klopp insisted one of the biggest names reportedly nearing an exit was to stay.

"It would be funny if someone calls for Ingsy [Danny Ings]. I would love to respond.

"No chance [of Ings moving], we will see what happens. There's no chance Ingsy is on the market tomorrow. Only if I'm unconscious," he joked! "Maybe something happens."