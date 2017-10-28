Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town: Super second half sees Reds sweep past toothless Terriers

Daniel Sturridge scored the 100th goal of his club career to help Liverpool past a disappointingly flat Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers were still in the game at half-time thanks to Jonas Lössl's save from Mohamed Salah's penalty, but an improved second-half performance from the Reds left the away side, fresh from victory against Manchester United, looking very much second best.

First Sturridge lifted a cute effort over Lössl after a misplaced header from Huddersfield captain Tommy Smith, before Roberto Firmino headed in from a corner a few minutes later. 

Georginio Wijnaldum blasted in a third with 15 minutes to play but despite a couple of promising moments in the opening exchanges, Huddersfield never looked like claiming a second famous victory in the space of two weeks.

With Klopp and Wagner in attendance, 'intensity' was always likely to be the word of the day and so it proved from the opening minutes as both sides looked to make a mark on the game.

There was concern for the home side as the Terriers won a pair of corners in the first ten minutes of the game and looked to pack bodies around Simon Mignolet, but some scrappy defending eventually allowed Liverpool to clear.

 