Terrence Kongolo: Huddersfield will “fight each game” to stay in the Premier League

Bottom of the form table Huddersfield Town face top of the form table Bournemouth on Sunday lunch time in front of the BT Sport cameras at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Terence Kongolo ​has spoken of how the Terriers' commitment to staying up remains as strong as ever, and how they're going to fight to do just that.

Huddersfield have a “great opportunity” to get the vital three points on Sunday

On a run of five successive Premier League defeats, the 4-1 win over Birmingham in the FA Cup during the week will have done wonders for the team’s confidence, but they need to use this to start picking up points in the league, and Kongolo commented believes that's possible.

"I trust the team, the staff, the coach – I think we can do more. We will fight each game and we can have a good season.

“Everyone has a positive spirit and has a will to win these games. They are very important for us – there is belief we can stay up. We just need to score to take the points,” he added.

When talking about Bournemouth, the 23-year-old said: “They are a good team, but we play at home and we will be looking to try and get the three points.” He sees this game as a “great opportunity” to get the Terrier’s season back on track, and to start moving back up the league:

“We have to be focused to win this game. We have respect for our opponent, but we want the win, and my first in front of the home crowd.”

Prior to this game, Huddersfield played two of the top three in just five days – losing to both Liverpool and Manchester United, and on this Kongolo stated: “The last two games have been heavy. Pressure is normal, and I can play with it. I put pressure on myself to play a good game.”

Huddersfield “fans are amazing”

Kongolo joined the West Yorkshire Side at the beginning of the January Transfer Window on loan from AS Monaco, but he doesn’t know where his football career will lead from the Summer: “I am focused on Huddersfield Town and staying in the Premier League, then I will see what the future holds.”

The Netherlands international has praised the Club by saying: “It’s a nice club and the fans are amazing. I like the club and I like it here.”

Kongolo only joined AS Monaco in the Summer, and prior to that he was at Feyenoord, which he’d been at for 15 years after joining as an 8-year-old, and he said: “The family atmosphere is very much like that of Feyenoord.”

Prior to joining Town, he spoke with Town winger Rajiv van La Parra, who told him “it was a good club with good players.”

Luckily for Town, the youngster is a versatile player, and it is clear he wants to do his best for the Club: “I’m fine playing both full-back and as a central defender. I’m happy to play where the coach needs me,” he said.

Kongolo also seems to be a very ambitious player: “I want to be the biggest defender in the world,” he commented.