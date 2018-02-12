Aaron Mooy injury in Bournemouth win better than initially feared

Aaron Mooy was stretchered off, to a standing applause from the crowd, with a deep cut knee injury in the 76th minute during Huddersfield Town’s 4–1 thrashing over Bournemouth at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Mooy was back to his best on Sunday, after many weeks of lacklustre performances. He was a crucial part of the Terrier’s attack as he worked his way around the pitch and helped Town press forward.

Alex Pritchard scored his first Premier League goal to set the game up for the West Yorkshire side after just 7 minutes, but Junior Stanislas equalised for the visitors just minutes later.

However, Mooy himself took a wonderful free kick which allowed Steve Mounié to head the ball into the back of the next.

In the second half, Mooy was the provider to Mounié again – but unfortunately, this has now been registered as a Steve Cook own goal. Rajiv van La Parra added Town’s fourth from the penalty spot in injury time.

This day would have been the perfect day for the Terriers had it not been for Mooy’s injury, as with crucial games coming up to avoid relegation, they will want one of their star players to be out on the pitch for them.

Painful Knee Injury

It is unknown exactly how the injury occurred, but it seems to be from a 50-50 clash of knees challenge with Cherries’ midfielder Lewis Cook after Mooy tried to tackle him.

What we do know is that the 27-year-old instantly fell to the floor, clearly in lots of pain, holding his left knee. Initial fears were ligament damage, but it has been confirmed that it was a deep cut to his knee, that required stitches.

An image uploaded to Mooy’s Instagram story shows the extent of the wound and tarnishes reports of his World Cup participation being at risk.

Six minutes of injury time was added at the game, with most of them due to his injury, after the medics spent time ensuring he was safely on the stretcher.

It is still unknown how long the Aussie will be side- lined, but with almost two weeks until the next Premier League game, he has some time to rest and let it heal.

On this, manager David Wagner said: “We have to wait to see what he looks like in the upcoming days – how long he will be side- lined. At the minute I cannot answer this question seriously.”

Huddersfield face Manchester United for the third time this season in the FA Cup Fifth Round, so it will now be expected he will be rested for this game.

They then travel to bottom of the league West Bromwich Albion, in which will be the next step in their survival fight – and everyone will be hoping he will be back on the pith by then, but this may be unlikely.