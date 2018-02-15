Christopher Schindler aiming to be Löw’s “World Cup surprise”

Huddersfield Town centre-back Christopher Schindler hopes to be Germany boss Joachim Löw’s “Word Cup surprise” in summer, looking ahead to Russia.

The 27-year-old has been one of the Terriers' stand-out players this season, with his reliability and composure on the back- line earning him three club Player of the Month awards already this season.

He is now hoping his good form give him a chance of a place within the German National Team, who will be heading on a plane to Russia in the summer.

Dreams of playing for German National Team

When speaking to German outlet SportBlid, Schindler said: "Of course this is a dream [to play for his national team and go to the World Cup], and I would like to be Löw’s World Cup surprise.”

However, the German is realistic and understands that he has very little experience in the top flight: “That is very far away from me. I’ve only completed a total of 26 first division matches. This must not be forgotten,” he added.

In those 26 matches, Schindler has contributed to a Town team that currently sits 17th in the league and are in with a chance of Premier League survival – providing they keep up with the good form that they displayed in the 4-1 win over Bournemouth.

The defender’s excellent displays have contributed to Huddersfield only dropping into the relegation zone for the first time after gameweek 26.

This has then led to English journalists questioning his family tree, as he said: “The English media have even asked if I have English ancestors, so I can play for England.” But this isn’t likely to happen.

If Schindler does get chosen to play in the World Cup, he could play alongside Premier League rivals, Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal, and Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger.

Embed from Getty Images

Schindler “never belonged to the best”

Schindler has said that he wants to stay in the UK for a longer period of time, further suggesting that he doesn’t intend to return to foreign football any time soon.

“The Premier League is addictive. Every week you face the best footballers in the word. That gives it a special charm. Here I want to prove myself and develop,” said the man whose penalty at Wembley sent Huddersfield into the top flight.

He seems keen to stay in this league, and help Huddersfield with survival, as he commented: “I never belonged to the best, but nevertheless I made my way.”

“For me, the same motto applies here as in our team: No limits, no limits – but now I want to stay at that level with Huddersfield.”