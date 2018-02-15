Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town Football Club

Christopher Schindler aiming to be Löw’s “World Cup surprise”

Christopher Schindler aiming to be Löw’s “World Cup surprise”

The Huddersfield Town defender has spoke of his dream to play in the World Cup and how, although he feels it is unlikely, he’d love to go to Russia this summer.

MollieFirth
Mollie Firth

Huddersfield Town centre-back Christopher Schindler hopes to be Germany boss Joachim Löw’s “Word Cup surprise”  in summer, looking ahead to Russia.

The 27-year-old has been one of the Terriers' stand-out players this season, with his reliability and composure on the back- line earning him three club Player of the Month awards already this season.

He is now hoping his good form give him a chance of a place within the German National Team, who will be heading on a plane to Russia in the summer.

Dreams of playing for German National Team

When speaking to German outlet SportBlid, Schindler said: "Of course this is a dream [to play for his national team and go to the World Cup], and I would like to be Löw’s World Cup surprise.”

However, the German is realistic and understands that he has very little experience in the top flight: “That is very far away from me. I’ve only completed a total of 26 first division matches. This must not be forgotten,” he added.

In those 26 matches, Schindler has contributed to a Town team that currently sits 17th in the league and are in with a chance of Premier League survival – providing they keep up with the good form that they displayed in the 4-1 win over Bournemouth.

The defender’s excellent displays have contributed to Huddersfield only dropping into the relegation zone for the first time after gameweek 26.

This has then led to English journalists questioning his family tree, as he said: “The English media have even asked if I have English ancestors, so I can play for England.”  But this isn’t likely to happen.

If Schindler does get chosen to play in the World Cup, he could play alongside Premier League rivals, Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal, and Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger.

Embed from Getty Images

Schindler “never belonged to the best”

Schindler has said that he wants to stay in the UK for a longer period of time, further suggesting that he doesn’t intend to return to foreign football any time soon.

The Premier League is addictive. Every week you face the best footballers in the word. That gives it a special charm. Here I want to prove myself and develop,” said the man whose penalty at Wembley sent Huddersfield into the top flight.

He seems keen to stay in this league, and help Huddersfield with survival, as he commented: “I never belonged to the best, but nevertheless I made my way.”

“For me, the same motto applies here as in our team: No limits, no limits – but now I want to stay at that level with Huddersfield.”

VAVEL Logo

    Huddersfield Town Football Club News

    Terence Kongolo wins Huddersfield Town’s August Player of the Month award

    a month ago

    International call-ups for four Huddersfield Town players during September break

    a month ago

    Everton 1-1 Huddersfield: Terriers earn valuable point on the road

    a month ago

    Jonas Lössl 'very happy to be back' in Terriers' draw versus Everton

    a month ago

    Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Preview: Terriers looking to secure first points of the season against former boss

    a month ago

    David Wagner laments "too many individual mistakes" in lopsided defeat at Manchester City

    a month ago

    “We’ve got to be positive,” says Philip Billing after Manchester City thrash Huddersfield

    a month ago

    Player ratings as Huddersfield are swept aside by Manchester City

    a month ago

    Opposition View: Who do Huddersfield have to watch out for against the Citizens?

    a month ago

    Chris Lowe: "We will try everything to get something" out of game against Manchester City

    2 months ago

    Ben Hamer reacts to Chelsea's penalty against Huddersfield Town: "It looked soft to me"

    2 months ago