Birmingham City vs Millwall Preview: Blues seek return to winning ways following Villa loss

Birmingham City host Millwall at St Andrews on Saturday as they look to put last week's derby loss behind them and to climb further away from the relegation zone.

The Blues head into the game following a 2-0 away loss to Aston Villa last week but remain in form following previous results. They will be looking for victory as they want to extend their two-point gap away from the drop zone.

As for the visitors, they come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Cardiff City. The London club are 11 points clear of the drop zone and will most likely be looking to end the campaign in the top half of the table. They haven't lost a league fixture since New Year's Day.

Having announced the signing of in-form winger Jacques Maghoma on a new two-and-a-half-year deal, Birmingham will be looking for him to create and deliver in this tie. There is a chance for on-loan striker Sam Gallagher to put last Sunday's missed chance behind to get back to scoring ways to help steer the club away from the foot of the table.

Millwall will be coming to St Andrews looking to inflict another defeat on the hosts after comfortably beating them 2-0 at the New Den in October.

Team News

Birmingham will be without midfielder Cheikh N'Doye following his one-match suspension last week.

David Davis is currently a doubt after picking up a knee injury against Villa last Sunday. Jonathan Grounds is the main casualty having been ruled out for the season.

Millwall are without Aiden O'Brien and Byron Webster who are still long-term absentees.