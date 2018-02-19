Philip Billing: The Terriers didn’t take their chances against the Red Devils

Huddersfield Town hosted Manchester United for the second time this season on Saturday evening, hoping history would repeat itself after their 2 -1 home win back in October.

However, despite dominating Mourinho’s men for much of the game in terms of possession and chances, two goals from Romelu Lukaku meant The Terriers left the competition in the fifth round for the second successive season.

Wagner and the team should be proud of their performance

Wagner’s men are bound to be disappointed by the result, but they should all be proud of their performance on the pitch, as they caused United multiple problems as they pressed and created chances.

“We had our chances in the first half and didn’t really take them, but against a team like this you’re going to get punished.

"We made a few individual mistakes which led to the second goal, but that happens against a top team, and you know they’re going to punish you,” said the Danish midfielder, who himself produced a very good performance.

Lukaku scored the first with less than three minutes on the clock, but the West Yorkshire side continued to press and not sit deep, which allowed them to hold possession and create chances.

“Overall I think we played a good game and they only thing we needed was a goal in the first half,” said Billing.

Huddersfield “should have scored”

It was a ‘fearless’ performance from the Terriers, as they didn’t have the pressure of three points in the Premier League to play for, which gave them much more freedom on the pitch.

The fans certainly appreciated the performance, as they produced a standing ovation at the end of the game, despite the loss.

“The fans have been unbelievable all season, and we kept going. We tried to at least, even though in the end the game was king of gone, but we had chances and I thought we played a good game. A good team game,” praised the 21-year-old.

It must have been frustrating for the tenacious Terriers, who were constantly creating half chances, but none managed to find the back of the net, and on this Billing said: “Especially against Manchester United, if you have a chance you have to take it, because you’re not going to get a lot of them.”

“To be fair, in the first half, we had quite a few chances where we should have scored, but that happens, and we just have to go again,” he added.

It must have been difficult to concede so early on, but Town kept on fighting: “We knew it was going to be tough. They’re vulnerable in the defence and we knew this, but we had chances and I think we should have taken them, but that’s football,” said Billing.