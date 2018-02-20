Jonas Lössl backs VAR despite FA Cup controversy

Jonas Lössl discusses his support for VAR (Video Assistant Referee), despite the controversary that surrounds it after Huddersfield Town’s 2–0 FA Cup Fifth Round defeat to Manchester United.

He also discusses the game, alongside looking ahead to their weekend fixture against West Bromwich Albion.

Lössl backs VAR, but says the decision making needs to be quicker

VAR was used at the John Smith’s Stadium for the first time, when a Lukaku brace meant the Red Devils progressed to the quarter finals of the cup, and the talking point surrounds a United disallowed goal.

Ashely Young sent in a cross in to Juan Mata, who clinically went around Lössl to give United a 2 – 0 lead just before the break, but VAR deemed the goal offside.

The decision, which took a long time to make, did end up being the correct decision albeit by Mata’s knee being centimetres offside.

Lössl backs the concept of the technology but feels that the process of the decisions needs to be quicker, as he said: “You just need to know the decision is right. Obviously it took a bit longer than it could have but I like the fact we have it because you can then make definite decisions on those tight calls.”

“For me it’s just how it’s implemented. It took a long time to come to the decision but I also heard that the call was a close one. I haven’t worked with the technology before so I don’t know how they can make it quicker but it might be something they want to look at,” the 29 year old added.

The Mainz 05 on- loan stopper then said: “If this had been a normal game everyone would be talking about the second goal, but because of the effect VAR had on the match, we are stood talking about that.”

Huddersfield need to take promising recent performances into important upcoming fixtures

Despite the 2–0 defeat, the Terriers played a very good game – holding much of the possession, creating lots of chances, and causing problems for Mourinho’s men, and Lössl said:

“This is the cup. It’s about winning and going through but even though we weren’t successful it was a good performance and we can be proud of that.”

“We now have to take that on and show what we can do in the rest of the Premier League season. I’m sure if we play like that in the last 11 games we’ll get the wins we need,” he added.

David Wagner’s men seemed to have picked up some form again, after a poor run led to five successive league defeats, and the keeper commented: “I think overall we have looked very strong in the last three games and we need to take that performance into West Bromwich Albion next week [Saturday].”

The game at the Hawthorns is vital, as Huddersfield currently sit 7 points and three places above the team who are struggling at the bottom of the league.

“The fixtures coming up are very important to us staying in the Premier League. We want to play the football we like to play and hopefully we can impose ourselves on West Brom next Saturday,” said Lössl.

The Danish stopper then further commented: “We are always looking to the next game. You can’t get me to say anything else, it’s all about that next fixture for us and we are looking forward to it.”

Six of Town’s next seven games are of teams around them, and they need to pick as many points up as possible in these to secure survival: “It is an important block of games coming up, we know that, and we’ll work hard to get the points we need to stay in the league,” he said.

There’s been some issues going on at the Hawthorns recently, including the sacking of senior management as well as four of their senior players being arrested after stealing a taxi, whilst on a training camp in Barcelona.

On this matter, Lössl said: “I don’t know much about what’s gone on down there but I know there is a bit of trouble going on, but in terms of things on the pitch we will have all the analysts telling us where their strengths and weaknesses are and what team they are likely to put out.”

“We know what West Brom stands for and that is normally a big fight and to dominate at set pieces so we need to prepare for that,” he added.