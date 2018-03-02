What the pundits say ahead of Huddersfield vs Spurs clash

Huddersfield Town travel to the capital to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon, and Paul Merson, Mark Lawrenson and Michael Owen feel that the Terriers will be making the journey back home empty handed, with all three points going to Spurs.

Spurs have been quite strong at their temporary home, losing only once in the league against Chelsea in the early stages of the campaign.

Whilst Huddersfield will know this will be a tough test, they will hope their good fortunes at Wembley can continue.

Merson: This is a “free swing” for Huddersfield

The former Arsenal player feels that Spurs will stroll to “a rather routine victory” over their West Yorkshire rivals.

When writing in his weekly prediction column he said: “Huddersfield have been exceptional in the last few games but then with this game, and then you look at the other fixtures this weekend, you can find yourself back in the mire quicker than you got out of it.”

This season’s relegation zone is the closest in years, with multiple teams having a chance to face the drop if they have a few poor results, and the 49-year-old added:

“It's so difficult down at the bottom but for me, Huddersfield have done the job required of them in the last few weeks, so this is a bit of a free swing for them at Wembley.”

Head coach David Wagner would disagree with this, as he feels that in order to survive you have to look at picking up some points from the ‘big six’ and not sure see them as throw away games – Town have three so far, after the home win over Manchester United.

Merson feels Town may as well attack at Tottenham and show some of the free- flowing, offensive football they have in recent weeks: “There's no point in them going there and putting 10 men behind the ball and just fizzling out. They might as well have a go at Tottenham.”

Huddersfield’s last visit to Wembley brought them promotion, so they will hope it provides them with good fortunes again. “The last time they were at Wembley they had good memories but that being said, I'm expecting a rather routine victory for Spurs,” he added.

Lawrenson: Huddersfield will “try to make it difficult for Spurs”, but are unlikely to beat them

The BBC pundit predicts a 2 – 0 home win, which you could say is optimistic after the North London team put four past Huddersfield in the reverse fixture in September.

In his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson wrote: “Huddersfield have won back-to-back games after sliding down the table, but it is hard to see them making it three wins in a row.”

Tottenham are in very good form at the moment, and Lawrenson said: “Tottenham are on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions and quite a few of their fringe players have been given minutes in the FA Cup too.”

“The Terriers will go to Wembley and try to make it difficult for Spurs, but I don’t see them stopping them,” he added.

Owen: Spurs will be a “different proposition” for Huddersfield

The Liverpool legend expects Tottenham to ease to a win without conceding a goal.

“Huddersfield have fond memories of Wembley given they are unbeaten in their last four visits including two penalty shoot-out successes following goalless draws,” Owen told BetVictor.

The two most recent of these visits are the League One Play Off Final against Sheffield United at the end of the 2011-12 season, and the SkyBet Championship Play Off Final against Reading last May.

However, Owen feels they’ll face a different test at the weekend: “They are likely to find this current Spurs side a different proposition, however, given the North London outfit have lost just one of their 33 home PL games since the start of last season."

It could be another record- breaking game for the current Premier League top scorer, if he is able to find the back of the net, and Owen said:

“Spurs are unbeaten in their last ten league games and Harry Kane will be a short price to score his 25th PL goal of the season and thus join Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry as only the third player in the history of the PL to score 25 or more goals in three successive seasons.”