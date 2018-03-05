Shane Duffy delighted for Lewis Dunk after scoring against Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion pulled another rabbit out of the hat against Arsenal at the AMEX stadium. The Seagulls won the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Glenn Murray and a first goal of the season for Lewis Dunk.

Arsenal's attempts to comeback were foiled by a resolute display at the back from Chris Hughton's men.

The Brighton boss was relieved and pleased to have finally beaten a top-six team this season. Arsène Wenger's men were left scratching their heads trying to get around a solid Brighton defence.

Hughton's next test will be a bigger one, against Sam Allardyce's Everton, who are enjoying a fine run of home form themselves.

Duffy knew the goal would come

Both Duffy and Lewis Dunk have been crying out for chances to score this season. Their massive physique and height make them considerable assets at set-pieces.

After Dunk ended his drought of goal scoring, Duffy believes it was "about time" for Dunk to have scored. He also added: "I should have about ten this year!", while speaking to The Argus.

Duffy spoke of the confidence his team that they would get in front. He commented: "We knew it would come. I'm delighted for the big man after everything that has gone on with the unfortunate own goals. He takes it well. I said to him after he owes me one. He was solid again - he's unbelievable."

Duffy studied Arsenal well before-hand

Duffy further affirmed his delight and happiness for Dunk's goal and said: "I am delighted for him and I think the manager is more happy than anyone that one of us scored."

Hughton is known to be a man placing special emphasis on proper training and analysis of upcoming opponents. Duffy underlined the importance of everyone working in the background at the club.

He said: "The lads (analysts) do a lot with set pieces, video stuff, and everyone knows watching Arsenal there are chances at set pieces. We thought we could get at them."

He further went on to describe the circumstance of the goal and said:"No-one marked us, it's just all zonal, so if we could get a run on them....and we did. It worked well for us for once."

Duffy will look forward to a return to Merseyside, after spending five years on Everton's books. The Brighton defender will look to help Dunk with adding to his goal tally in the remaining games of the season.