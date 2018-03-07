Liverpool player ratings as Reds progress to the quarter-finals after goalless stalemate

Liverpool's 5-0 first-leg win was enough to see them through to the last eight of the Champions League after a goalless draw at home to Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Sadio Mané came closest to scoring in the first half, hitting the post after James Milner put him in, but that was a highlight on a night of few chances. Liverpool will be content to get out of the game with no injuries ahead of the weekend's trip to Manchester United.

But how did the players fare individually on the night?

Another clean-sheet against Primeira Liga leaders show Reds improved defensive qualities

Loris Karius (6) - Relatively quiet game for Liverpool's No.1. Decent low stop to deny Waris in the second half. There was one slightly worrying moment as the ball squirmed from his grasp, but there was no danger around at the time and he was able to regather. Another clean sheet, however, will be much busier come Saturday.

Joe Gomez (6) - Very energetic to begin within the early stages of the first half. Overlapped well and produced a stunning cross that almost resulted in a goal for Mane. There were a few good interventions in defence as well tonight, where he was able to show his strength.

Joel Matip (6) - Passed it well most of the night with his usual composed character. Won a few aerial duels but it wasn’t a game where he asserted himself as the man to partner Virgil van Dijk long term, however, he wasn’t tested enough to show any real defensive strengths.

Dejan Lovren (7) - Had more touches of the ball than any other Liverpool player bar Gomez. The Croatian won't have had many easier games in Europe but one very good block from Torres shot proved crucial in the latter stages of the match. Headed Milner's free-kick just over Casillas' bar in the first half.

Alberto Moreno (6) - Moreno was good at covering in defence but offered slightly more in the attack, even though not everything he tried came off. He was left frustrated at times as several of his crosses were blocked. No real problems and a well-timed tackle on Jesus Corona too. A couple of needless dives as well. Andy Robertson should be back on Saturday.

Milner stars in Europe again

Jordan Henderson (6.5) - So much energy tonight from the skipper as five tackles and two interceptions summed up a workmanlike performance. However, his impressive passing range wasn’t able to unlock the opposition defence regularly enough. However, the 27-year-old played a superb ball to put in Firmino that could have ended in a goal. Always getting his foot in to break up play in the middle and stuck a couple of decent balls into the box.

James Milner (7) - Another decent performance from the Englishman in midfield, where he put in a good shift and created more than his fellow midfielders. Was a threat going forward and was looking to score slipping when lining up Lallana's cutback and heading at Casillas from Salah's cross. Operated on the right at first but before switched with Can regularly. Nearly had European assist number eight when Mane hit the post or when Lovren headed his free-kick over.

Emre Can (6) - Was forced to play a more advanced role in the absence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Showed early energy and looked to get on the ball, however, the German midfielder became frustrated with his passes and saw himself switch sides with Milner every now and again.

Mane left ruing missed chance

Sadio Mane (6) - Had the best chance of the game when he hit the inside of the post but a repeat hat-trick was never on the cards for Mane. He had another decent chance when his stretching leg almost turned home Gomez's superb cross in the first half.

Adam Lallana (6) - Was the victim of several fouls from the Porto midfield in the early stages of the game as his dribbling frustrated his opponents early in the first half. Got himself a much needed 93 minutes under his belt and almost got an assist with a nice second half cutback for Milner. Played on the left of the front three initially but roamed freely looking to get on the ball. Often had more space than team-mates realised and could have been played in more.

Roberto Firmino (5.5) - The biggest surprise of the night was seeing the Brazilian striker on the team sheet as he was one of the player's due a much-needed rest for Saturday. Played an hour although many asked 'why?' Had one big chance when shot blocked by Felipe as he raced towards the Kop. Not a lot of space for him otherwise given Porto's massed ranks of defenders.

Ings the standout from the bench

Danny Ings (for Firmino 61) (7) - Made a good impression when he came on and argued he should have been starting. Was denied his first goal under Klopp by Casillas' long arm as his header looked to be looping in. Got on the end of another Henderson cross but couldn't get power on the header. Had bags of energy and even earnt himself a song from the crowd.

Mohamed Salah (for Mane 74) (6.5) - Showed his class with a great first touch immediately after coming on. Then repeated the trick a minute later. Also put a lovely cross in for Ings' header. Limited time but still showed signs of magic.

Ragnar Klavan (for Can 80) (N/A) - Good to see Klavan return. Brought on to maintain shape and ensure a clean sheet.