Player ratings as Tottenham secure their place in FA Cup last four

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a convincing win in Wales, beating Swansea City 3-0.

Goals from Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela made for a very comfortable afternoon for Spurs.

Here's how their players rated.

Goalkeeper and defence

Michel Vorm (7): A rather quiet game for Vorm today. When he was called upon early in the second half by Martin Olsson and Tammy Abraham, Vorm produced two fantastic saves to keep the score at 2-0. Vorm was very good with his feet as he was used as the safety net, in the rare instances Swansea put pressure on the back four.

Kieran Trippier (6): Trippier was knocked around a bit by the Swansea team and overall was not his most creative self today. He was assured defensively as was the rest of the back four.

Davinson Sanchez (6): The Colombian had a very standard game at the back as Swansea rarely looked like troubling throughout. Kept Abraham very quiet, along with Vertonghen. Kept the striker to just a real single chance all day but overall had very little to do.

Jan Vertonghen (7): The stand in captain lead by example. His most testing moment came early in the second half when Vorm saved Olsson’s shot and the rebound was about to be turned in by Abraham, Vertonghen put the striker under enough pressure for him to fluff his lines and give Vorm a comfortable save.

Ben Davies (7): On a return to his homeland, Davies like the rest of the back four had an easy game as Swansea rarely threatened them. Got down the line as usual but without a focal point in the middle of the box, Davies couldn’t utilise his excellent crossing ability.

Midfield and forward

Eric Dier (7): Found himself in a very packed midfield but made it look easy today, neutralised any real danger players like Tom Carroll tried to make with his pure strength. Came very close to finding the net but his piledriver of shot was equalled by the Swansea keeper.

Moussa Sissoko (7): The scapegoat for many Spurs fans, but the Frenchman had an excellent game. He was integral in the transitions from defence to attack. Sissoko alongside Dier made life difficult for the Swansea midfield to create anything going forward.

Lucas Moura (7): In these cup games, Moura shows why he should be playing more. He caused the Swansea back line several problems and was unlucky not to find the net at some point today. His dribbling ability, coupled with his speed made for a deadly combination and created a lot of chances for the rest of the attacking players. Got an assist for Eriksen’s second today but the finish will get the credit.

Christian Eriksen (9): The Dane loves playing against Swansea. Eriksen truly stepped up to the plate, given Harry Kane’s injury. He could quite easily have had a hat-trick if it wasn’t for Nordfelt in the Swansea net. He was unstoppable all afternoon and Swansea just couldn’t handle him. He rarely wasted possession and made use of every single pass in the final third. Deserved MOTM.

Erik Lamela (8): The ball roll king. Lamela looked aggressive and was right up for the occasion. Created plenty of chances for his teammates which unfortunately could not be converted. Deserved his goal and showed that he can use both feet to score, which probably wrong footed Nordfelt as he would have expected Lamela to turn back on to his strong foot. Deserved his standing ovation from the travelling Spurs fans.

Heung Min-Son (6): Son had one of his quieter games in the adopted false nine role. Had a goal chalked off twice, once by the officials and by VAR. He held up the ball well in Kane’s absence but was a little wasteful of his chances.