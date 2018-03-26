Sir Patrick Stewart: Why I chose Huddersfield Town over Leeds United

Sir Patrick Stewart is known to be a beloved Huddersfield Town fan, but the actor has admitted that there was a time when he had more of an interest in local rivals Leeds United.

He has often been seen at the John Smith’s Stadium supporting the Terriers, and even cancelled all his working engagements to watch the club’s successful SkyBet Championship Promotion run in at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Stewart compares 70s Leeds to modern- day Barcelona

Speaking to the Huddersfield Examiner as part of this year’s Huddersfield Literature Festival, Stewart spoke of his admiration for the Leeds side of the 1970s Don Revie era.

“There was a time when I thought Leeds United were one of the best clubs in the world,” he admitted.

“I’m talking about the Don Revie years of Paul Reaney, Paul Madeley, Billy Bremner, Terry Cooper, Allan Clarke, Mick Jones and so on.”

“They played some of the best football I’ve ever seen, actually I was watching Barcelona the other night and there was a point when I though; ‘These guys play like Leeds United used to in the Revie years’,” he continued.

Actor is “very, very proud” of what Town have achieved.

However, the actor looked more into his local team, and decided that he was to support Huddersfield, saying: “So I was a fan, but they were not my local team and there was something about Huddersfield and their amazing history – although their great success were way back in the ‘20s in the days of the great Herbert Chapman.”

“I’m so glad that I made that choice because it’s been a wonderful ride over recent years, particularly over the last twelve months – which have been extraordinary. Promotion didn’t really seem to be a realistic possibility but I’m very, very proud of what they have achieved,” he admitted.

When asked if he thinks the Terriers will stay up, he said: “I do think they will remain in the Premier League. How confident am I? Well I’ve gone up and down as the season has gone one.”

“We’ve had some extraordinary matches, extraordinary successes and we’ve got a brilliant manager in David Wagner, as well as the best squad we’ve had in my lifetime,” Stewart continued.

The Hollywood- actor believes that the West Yorkshire club have enough to stay among England’s elite, as he said: “We are a club that can stay in the top- flight and so well – I have absolutely no doubt about it.”

“But we find ourselves needing eight or nine points in order to secure our status – its going to be an intense few week,” he concluded.