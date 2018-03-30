Huddersfield Town team news ahead of Newcastle clash: Key players set to be back

Huddersfield Town travel north to St. James Park to face fellow promoted side Newcastle United on Saturday for a game which is seen as crucial to both in terms of the relegation battle.

There had been some worries leading into the game over the fitness of Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing in particular, but head coach David Wagner provided a positive update on the two midfielders.

No Midfield Headache for Wagner now

On Tuesday, the Terriers announced that both Mooy and Billing had returned early from their respective international duties dur to minor injuries, which left many Town fans concerned over who would play in the central midfield role.

However, Wagner has confirmed, much to fans delight that both will be in contention for Saturday.

“It doesn’t look as serious as we first thought. They are both back on the grass today with the fitness coaches and I expect them to be in training tomorrow [Friday] and be in contention for Saturday,” the German manager said.

It is thought that their early return was partly precautionary as Town head into the final seven games of the season, in which they will aim to secure their place in the top flight.

“They were just minor injuries and I think the gap between Tuesday and Saturday was big enough to bring them back and make sure they recover and get the treatment they need,” he added.

Mooy scored the only goal in Huddersfield’s win over Newcastle earlier in the season, so the Terriers will be glad he is fit and okay to play.

Embed from Getty Images

Defensive Boost

Terence Kongolo has missed Town’s last two games with a hip problem, but Wagner confirmed that the on- loan defender is now back fit:

“Terence is fine – he’s back in training since the international break without any issues and is in competition for the game.”

“It’s a big boost for us all. He played very well before his injury, and now, injury wise we are in a very good situation,” the 46-year-old admitted.

Jon Gorenc Stanković could make his first appearance of the season after being out for around a year with an ACL injury.

“Stanković is also now in training and has been for four weeks. He has played some games with the U23s and is now in competition for a squad place as well,” Wagner said.

Town now only have two players in the treatment room who will play no further part this season, as Wagner confirmed:

“We only have Michael Hefele and Danny Williams who are long- term injuries, with everyone ese in full training and in competition for Saturday’s squad.”

“To have a proper competitive squad is exactly what we need right now and I’m very happy with these circumstances – everyone now has to show their best in training,” he assured.