Lawrenson, Merson and Owen all predict Huddersfield to lose at Newcastle

Huddersfield Town are looking to do the league double on Saturday when they travel to face Newcastle United in the next Premier League fixtures. However, pundits Mark Lawrenson, Paul Merson and Michael Owen all think the Terriers will be travelling back to Yorkshire empty handed.

Lawrenson: Magpies fans will be the difference

The former Liverpool defender said: “After going more than three months without a success at St. James’ Park in the league, Newcastle have won their past two home games, and this is another big game in their survival hopes.”

“The Magpies fans know they how big a part they have to play in getting the team to safety this season and they will be fully behind them again this time too,” he added.

He then commented on the contrast in Huddersfield’s recent form: “Huddersfield found some form in February, but they have lost their way a bit since then, and I think their defeat by [Crystal] Palace last time out was particularly damaging.”

His prediction: 2–0 to the home side.

Merson: Newcastle will have too much for the Terriers

Writing in his weekly Sky Sports column, Merson said similar comments to his BBC counterpart: “I think Huddersfield melted last time out against Crystal Palace – they literally bottled it.”

“They were poor, they didn’t have a shot, they didn’t really have a go at Crystal Palace and it got the better of them in a big football match,” he added.

The pundit then said: "They never, ever looked like threatening to score against Crystal Palace and I watched them against Swansea the week before that and they played against ten men for 79 minutes – more than that with injury time – and they never really looked like scoring there.”

“There was once great save the goalkeeper made and Tom Ince hit the outside of the post.”

He then criticised manager David Wagner’s tactics during the game, saying he “should have changed it quicker and put the big centre- forward on.”

Merson thinks that “Newcastle at home will have to much for Huddersfield” and that the Magpies will produce a comfortable 2 – 0 win.

“I worry for Huddersfield now – this is a big game and I see Newcastle winning,” he concluded.

Owen: Huddersfield will struggle

Talking to BetVictor, Owen commented: “Huddersfield have failed to score in their last three Premier League games, and I feel they will struggle against a Newcastle side who have won their last two home factures in the league.”

Huddersfield have scored the second lowest amount of goals this season, but the pundit also addresses the Magpies poor stats surrounding goal scoring by saying: “Dwight Gayle is the Magpies top PL scorer with five so far this season."

However, Newcastle ran out winners last time out, putting three past fellow strugglers Southampton, and Owen expects “the hosts to keep the points in a low scoring contest”, and Huddersfield to leave with nothing.