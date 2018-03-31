Laurent Depoitre: Huddersfield didn’t create enough chances against the Magpies

Huddersfield Town fell to a third defeat in four games when they travelled to St James’ Park.

The Terriers were condemned to defeat due to Newcastle United’s Ayoze Pérez late close-range strike late in the second half.

Laurent Depoitre spoke to HTTV after the game to discuss the defeat and praise Huddersfield’s travelling supporters.

It’s tough to concede late on

Depoitre said: “Yes of course we are disappointed.

"We knew that they were good in the transition game, so we played quite deep and then we knew he had to be good in the transition game.”

Magpies forward Dwight Gayle really should have put his side ahead on a couple of occasions during the first 45 minutes, but he couldn’t find the back of the net.

“They had a few chances in the first half and fortunately they didn’t score. They didn’t have so much chances in the second half, but they got a goal in the 80th minutes, so it was hard,” continued Depoitre.

Town’s goal scoring record hasn’t been great all season, but March has certainly been the worst month so far, with the Terriers failing to find the back of the net once over four games – and this poor record continued at Newcastle.

“We didn’t create much chances and that was the problem,” he admitted.

When asked how tough it is to concede so late on when the team have worked hard to keep a clean sheet for so long, the Belgian forward said: “Yes, its hard. It’s very hard, because we worked very hard, together we ran a lot, and at then end when they take a goal it was hard.”

“It was difficult to go forward”

Although David Wagner’s tactics were to sit fairly defensive throughout the game, whenever Huddersfield tried to go forward they struggled, and Depoitre was asked why he thinks this was.

“We had to run a lot, so when we got the ball it was difficult to go forward. We had one or two big chances where we could have scored as well,” admitted the 29-year-old.

“It was an important game for us but we have to go on.”

Despite the Newcastle fans being known for the atmosphere they create, it was the Huddersfield fans which kept St. James’ Park noisy on Saturday afternoon, which must have boosted the players.

“In a big stadium like this you can hear our fans during the game, and it is nice that every game, home or away, they always support us and that gives is an extra boost for the game – and the rest of the games,” concluded Depoitre.