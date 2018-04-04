'Six or seven points' will be enough for Premier League survival, says Huddersfield stopper Jonas Lössl

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lössl believes two wins could be enough to keep the West Yorkshire side in the Premier League for another season.

The Terriers currently sit 16th in the table with 31 points – three points clear of the relegation zone, and three points behind this weekend’s opponents; Brighton and Hove Albion.

Victory at the Amex Stadium could allow Town to climb to 14th in the table – providing other results also go in their favour – and take David Wagner’s men six points clear of the drop zone with five matches to play.

With Town’s final three matches being against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal – these next three games are pivotal with regards to their survival.

Huddersfield need to purely focus on the next game

Lössl believes that providing Town beat their South coast rivals on Saturday, that they will only need one more win in their following matches to maintain their top-flight status for another year.

“For me it doesn’t make sense to look too much at the table. We need to look at ourselves and the next game, and we know we need at least a couple more wins to reach our target,” said the 29-year-old.

He then continued: “I am sure a lot of people would have an opinion on that [how many points are needed to survive]. I would say it looks like six or seven points will be enough.”

Lössl confident they can use recent meetings to their advantage

Despite never winning at the Amex, Huddersfield have won the most recent two meetings against Brighton, both at their beloved John Smith’s Stadium.

The first of these being a 3–1 win in the SkyBet Championship last season, with the most recent being a 2–0 win in December courtesy of a Steve Mounié brace.

Lössl is hoping Town can user their recent of playing against Chris Hughton’s men to their advantage, as he said: “Of course we have some experiences against them which we need to use to our benefit.

“They have the same, but I’m confident.

“We had a very good game against them last time and we played them well at home,” the Danish international concluded.