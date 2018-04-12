Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview: Seagulls travel to Selhurst Park looking to seal Premier League safety

Brighton & Hove Albion will travel to Selhurst Rivals for the derby against South Coast rivals Crystal Palace, in the hope to gain all three points which should ensure their Premier League status for next season.

Chris Hughton's men have already met the Eagles twice earlier in the season. It was 0-0 the last time these two sides met in the league. However, it was a 2-1 victory for Brighton in the FA Cup clash in January, a late Glenn Murray strike helped Brighton progress against his former team.

The stakes are high ahead of this derby, a loss for either side could further pull them down in the relegation scrap in the lower half of the table.

For the visiting Seagulls, three points could ensure safety, however, for the home side, three points may not be enough just yet.

Brighton looking to get back to winning ways

Hughton's Brighton side have struggled to win matches of late. Ever since early March, the Seagulls' form has taken a turn for the worse, however, their mid-table position has remained unaffected for the most part.

Ever since their shock 2-1 victory over Arsenal in early March, the Seagulls have lost back to back games to Everton and Leicester City. Their FA Cup exit came at the hands of Manchester United.

After a disappointing few recent results, Hughton will be looking to get his back on track to top-flight safety to ensure that all the good work done this season, does not go in vain.

Palace desperate to escape relegation battle at the bottom

With a tally of 31 points so far this season, the Eagles are still in danger of getting pulled into the relegation zone.

With just five games left in their season, Roy Hodgson will be looking to collect maximum points to ensure that the season ends on a positive note for his team.

Palace's form in recent fixtures has been mixed, they've lost one, won one and drawn one in the past three games.

Ever since the unfortunate late 3-2 loss against Manchester United, goal-scoring has not been such a problem for the Eagles. However, it is their defence that still needs a lot of work.

Hodgson is under a lot of pressure and it's part of the campaign where his Premier League experience will count more than most. After all, he was signed to rescue Palace from their troubles. He is almost there.

Eagles boosted by the return of key attackers

Hodgson's side will be boosted by the return to training of strikers Christian Benteke and Alexander Sørloth.

Both have made significant progress towards their respective returns and are expected to be in the matchday squads, at the very least.

Other key players like Scott Dann, Bakary Sako, and Jason Puncheon are also expected to miss out with injuries.

Seagulls have no fresh injury concerns

As for Brighton, Hughton has no fresh injury concerns. However, Davy Propper will miss the game through suspension.

The Dutchman was sent off in the draw against Huddersfield Town last time out.

Anthony Knockaert's return from suspension will be welcomed by the team from a three-match suspension, while Steve Sidwell still continues to recover on the sidelines.