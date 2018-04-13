Fulham vs Brentford Preview: A West London Derby with possible promotion implications

The newest chapter in this West London Derby will be written come Saturday night when Fulham entertain Brentford at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers are looking to tighten their grip on an automatic promotion spot, whilst the Bees still hold out hope for a play-off spot.

The visitors will be buoyed by their historical dominance in meetings between the two sides - with Brentford losing only once in their last 17 visits to face Fulham.

Fulham last secured a home win was when the sides met in April of 1990.

Will it be 21 and out for Fulham

Fulham made it 20 Championship games unbeaten when they beat Reading on Tuesday but all good things need to come to an end at some point. They obviously hope that won't come at the hands of their West London rivals on Saturday.

The Cottagers will be hoping Super Serb Aleksandar Mitrovic can fire them to glory as he has scored four times and assisted one in his last five appearances.

"Mr Reliable" a phrase coined by the Fulham fans for centre back Tim Ream, who is hoping the fans will get the behind the team as they try and get over the line in terms of automatic promotion.He said: "You can definitely feel the energy in the stadium."

Ream added: "It’s fun, as players, to be out there with the fans completely behind us, as they have been all year, home and away."

Bees to put a sting in the promotion tale

Brentford are still holding out faint hopes of getting into the automatic promotion places.

The Bees are currently sitting in 10th in the table and are four points off of Millwall in 6th with just four games to go.

Brentford's remaining fixtures are against sides in the bottom half of the table and, apart from Barnsley, none of them will have anything to play for.

Boss Dean Smith is looking forward to a very fiery game with their West London rivals.

On the subject of the game, Smith said to the official Brentford website in his pre-match press conference: "It's another game towards the total but there’s obviously an added spice to it."

Smith added: "We have given ourselves a chance by winning these three games and performing well. The fact that we will have a very good following there, and that they have broken into the top two, will make it that bit spicier.

Team News

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic will be without Floyd Ayite and Sheyi Ojo for the Derby. Apart from that, Jokanovic has a full strength side.

Bees welcome back Ryan Woods from suspension. Alan Judge faces a race to be fit in time whilst Florian Jozefzoon has been declared fit to play.

Predicted Lineups

Fulham (4-3-3): Bettinelli, Fredericks, Ream, Odoi, Targett, Johansen, Cairney, McDonald, Piazon, Mitrovic, Sessegnon

Brentford (4-2-3-1): Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Bjelland, Clarke, Yennaris, McEachran, Canos, Sawyers, Watkins, Maupay