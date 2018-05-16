Albion veterans Steve Sidwell and Liam Rosenior set to depart

Brighton & Hove Albion duo Liam Rosenior and Steve Sidwell have announced their respective departures from the club. Rosenior joins Sidwell in leaving the Albion at the end of his contract with the Seagulls.

Rosenior and Sidwell were key figures in Brighton's promotion campaign to the Premier League.

Both players have been highly respected men in the dressing room and have been leaders off the pitch for Brighton in their debut top-flight season.

German defender Uwe Hünemeier recently announced his departure from the club as well, agreeing to return to SC Paderborn on a two-year deal.

Rosenior indicates that he will return soon

Both players took to Twitter to express their gratitude to the club and it's supporters.

Rosenior said: "A sad day for me. I've played my last game for the wonderful @OfficialBHAFC."

The Englishman further praised the club's owner Tony Bloom and thanked everyone at the club including Dee the Tea Lady at the club. He hailed every single person at the club as "special".

"Wonderful players, manager, staff, memories and FANS. It's not goodbye. It's see you soon," Rosenior added.

Since joining the Seagulls from Hull City, Rosenior has made 51 appearances, which is down to his injuries.

Sidwell proud to help Brighton reach the Premier League

Rosenior's fellow team-mate Sidwell also wrote on Twitter to express how he felt about the Brighton chapter of his career.

Severe long-term injuries to his back and ankle have prevented Sidwell from playing any part for the Seagulls this season, however, he has remained a valued presence in the dressing room for the Albion players.

Sidwell said: "The Brighton chapter has now officially closed."

He further explained his decision and said: "My only aim when I joined was to get the club in the Premier League for the first time in its history and I'm proud to say I played my part in achieving this."

The club is expected to spend to strengthen in the summer and to replace the experience and leadership qualities of these players who will be missed in Chris Hughton's squad.