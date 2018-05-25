Brighton sign Yeovil Town prospect Joseph Tomlinson

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Yeovil Town defender Joseph Tomlinson.

Tomlinson will join the club after his current contract expires with The Glovers on June 30th.

The talented youth begun his career with Southampton, before moving to Yeovil in May 2016 on a scholarship deal.

He spent two years in the under-18 side before progressing.

Simon Rusk pleased with the acquisition of Tomlinson

The youth team coach expressed that he was "delighted to welcome Joseph to the club."

Tomlinson will add to the growing list of gifted young players that Brighton have in their ranks.

He may be a replacement for the outgoing centre-back Tom Dallison, who will join Scottish club Falkirk once his current deal expires with the Seagulls in July.

Rusk added that Tomlinson is a "talented young defender," and admired the way that he had "progressed at Yeovil."

Yeovil finished 19th in League Two in the 2017/18 season, narrowly escaping relegation to the National League by a mere two points.

Rusk also said that he is ardent to contribute towards the youngster's "future development as a footballer."

The under-23 boss has so far overseen the progression of players such as Viktor Gyökeres, Henrik Bjørdal and Aaron Connolly, of whom have all featured for the youth sides of their respective national teams.

Rusk's side were recently promoted to the Premier League 2 First Division, following a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Second Division play-off final.

Additionally, they also featured at the recent HKFC Soccer Sevens tournament in Hong Kong, a prestigious seven-a-side competition held in the Asian country every year since 1999.

The under-23 team has been flourishing ever since its inception, and the signing of Tomlinson will only bolster an already solid set of young players - a squad that is brimming with talent and certainly has high aspirations for the future.