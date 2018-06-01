Oliver Norwood delighted with successive promotions

Fulham achieved promotion to the Premier League last Saturday at Wembley, in what was an impressive performance against Aston Villa, with midfielder Tom Cairney scoring the decisive goal.

Featuring for the triumphant Cottagers was Oliver Norwood, on-loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, who has now achieved consecutive promotions to the top flight of English football.

Norwood overwhelmed by achievement

The 27-year-old said it is brilliant to "get the chance to get promoted once in your career," but added that it was "surreal to get promoted again with Fulham."

The last time that the Northern Irishman would have experienced such euphoria was when Brighton gained promotion just hours after their 2-1 home victory over Wigan Athletic in April 2017 - to go through a similar journey once again is a remarkable accomplishment.

The midfielder described the day as "incredible," and said it was great to have "experienced both types of promotion."

Prior to his first promotion with the Seagulls, Norwood spent two years with Reading, proving a competent passer, a trait which is evident within the current crop of Brighton's central midfielders.

Norwood joined Brighton in August 2016 for a reported fee of £2 million.

A grand occasion

In an interview with Brighton's official website, Norwood said that the excitement surrounding the play-off final was "absolutely incredible," and also admitted that the victory was a moment that he would "cherish and be very proud of."

Fulham's prosperity can be largely attributed to the works and tactical prowess of manager Slaviša Jokanović, of whom has been at Craven Cottage since December 2015, visibly achieving a profound level of success.

Though Norwood spent the majority of his loan spell with the Whites on the bench, his efforts still contributed to the success of the team, both on and off the pitch.

Fulham will join fellow promoted sides Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City in the Premier League next season.