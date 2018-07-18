Oxlade-Chamberlain's season likely over before it begins as Liverpool reveal true extent of midfielder's injury

Liverpool have revealed the true extent of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury, with the midfielder unlikely to return to action before the end of the 2018-19 season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was stretchered off in the first half of Liverpool's first leg against AS Roma in last season's Champions League semi-final, suffering ligament damage to his knee.

He had successful surgery after that game, with initial reports - albeit vague - suggesting that he'd be back in action around Christmas time.

Out for the season

However, Liverpool have today confirmed the true extent of Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury, suggesting that they don't expect him to be back this coming season, leaving his total lay-off period at well over twelve months.

It's thought that Oxlade-Chamberlain was insistent on keeping the news hidden, in order to prevent any loss of momentum for his teammates in their run to the Champions League final, such is his nature.

That would explain why it's taken until now for the full scale of the injury to be revealed, Jurgen Klopp giving his thoughts to Liverpool's official website earlier.

"It feels like now is an appropriate time to tell people that for Ox this coming season will be about focusing on recovery and rehab," said Klopp.

He went on to explain that Liverpool had known this from the day after he got the injury, and that this news being released isn't to be associated with any sort of setback or changing of schedule.

"It is typical of Ox that he didn't want the news to overshadow the end of the season," mentioned the German.

"To be quite honest, we thought we could wait and tell people at an appropriate time. His surgery - which he had on the day of our second leg in Roma - has bee completely successful and his recovery has started superbly well."