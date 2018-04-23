Virgil van Dijk annoyed at West Brom collapse but vows Roma will be different

Liverpool drew 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday having gone two goals to the good.

Strikes from Danny Ings and Mo Salah had put Liverpool two goals in front at The Hawthorns, but Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon pegged Jurgen Klopp's side back.

Virgil van Dijk was agitated by the sloppy end to the game that resulted in two points being dropped from a comfortable position as his side continue to chase a top-four spot.

Late collapses used to be fairly common for Liverpool, but this season have been a much rarer sight.

The weekend's game and the Sevilla game in the Champions League group stage, where Liverpool were 3-0 up in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium before the Spaniards seized the momentum to come back to 3-3, are the only real examples of it happening this campaign.

Van Dijk said: “We need to do better. You have to tell each other the truth – you cannot be nice and happy when we want to achieve so much as a team and a club. A draw is not good enough but there is no reason to panic.

"Everyone gets upset. No-one wants to concede at the last, even concede at all. The way we conceded those goals is something to be angry about.”

Lessons to be learnt

The centre-back is not concerned, though, and believes the necessary lessons will be taken into future matches, with the squad determined that a similar collapse will not be allowed to happen again.

He added: “I don’t worry at all. They [West Brom] are fighting for their lives so in the end, they are very direct, balls into the channel, work hard, trying to get fouls and free-kicks and we didn’t cope with that how we should have.

“To concede two goals from set-pieces, as well, where we have always the same roles to do, is disappointing but I am not worried at all.”

Rome on the horizon

Liverpool's attention has now turned to their semi-final tie with AS Roma, where they will have to be at their best to progress.

Van Dijk said: “It will be hard work and we need to be ready for anything and then obviously the tough game in Rome.

“That will be a hard one as well, but we need to enjoy that because not many players [and] teams come to this stage, and have the chance of getting to a final. We will prepare as well as we can and see what happens."

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko is one of the Italian side's key players, but Van Dijk feels Liverpool will be able to handle them.

He added: “I have not played against Dzeko before but everyone knows the result against Barcelona. We know they have a lot of quality and we know about most of the players, so we need to be ready for anything.

“They are a very good team and we have to be ready. I don’t fear anyone. We play a different style to Roma. It will be a different game to [West Brom]. The system we played at the end [at the Hawthorns] won’t be the same [as against Roma].”

Van Dijk will be part of the Liverpool team that lines up at Anfield against AS Roma on Tuesday night, with the second leg in Italy a week on Wednesday.