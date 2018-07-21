Percy Tau completes Brighton move

Brighton and Hove Albion's busy summer of signing players doesn't look like it's going to stop any time soon as the club wraps up another signing in Percy Tau, from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Signing on undisclosed terms for a four-year deal, Tau is expected to be loaned out for this season, most likely to a European club.

The 24-year-old's strengths will need to be honed before he becomes a regular for the Albion.

Tau has been a Champion in South Africa with Sundowns three times thus far as well as with Witbank Spurs in 2016.

His experience of winning will surely be a boost to the mentality at Brighton.

Tau is one for the future, says Hughton

Speaking about Tau to the club's official website, Hughton spoke about the South African striker's progress and that he's one for the future with the Albion.

Hughton said: "Percy is a player we have highlighted for the future, and there is no doubting his talent, having been voted South African player of the season."

The Brighton boss further confirmed that Tau will be sent out on loan for the season to gain regular experience in European football.

“We will be watching his progress and monitoring his development over the season," said Hughton.

Tau will certainly make an excellent addition to Brighton's forward options in the coming years. With the likes of Jurgen Locadia, Tomer Hemed and now Florin Andone to pick from, Tau's strengths differ from his team-mates and will certainly provide a quality-in depth to Hughton.

Tau positive about loan spell

Tau spoke to the club's official website about a loan spell this year and was encouraged by the prospect of playing regular European football, week in and week out.

Tau said: "Going out on loan is always good to help a player develop and get better. It’s new for me to be in Europe, and I’ll get to work on myself and a few things that I need to improve."

He further spoke about how he wishes to get a better understanding of the game in Europe as well as how it's a "different approach" when compared to South African football.

"It’s exciting football," says Tau.