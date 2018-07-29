Burnley held to goalless draw by Ligue 1 Montpellier

Burnley were held to a goalless draw by Montpellier, as their pre-season preparations continued with a much changed team in their first friendly at Turf Moor.

After a late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen on Thursday, Sean Dyche used the friendly to rest key players ahead of the second leg, and to give more minutes to the rest of his squad.

Only Jeff Hendrick retained his place in the starting line up from the side that featured at Pittodrie. Sam Vokes, who scored Burnley's crucial away goal from the bench at Aberdeen, started alongside the returning Ashley Barnes up front, with Robbie Brady also recalled to the side.

The first half produced few openings with both sides lacking much intensity. Brady's well struck free kick forced an early save from Benjamin Lecomte in the visitor's goal, and Vokes volleyed just over following Kevin Long's knockdown from a Brady corner.

Burnley were dealt a blow late on in the first half, with Brady being withdrawn after tweaking his hamstring. The injury looks likely to set back the Republic of Ireland international's comeback from a knee injury sustained in December last year.

The Clarets made a bright start to the second period, with Vokes miscuing a decent opportunity, and Hendrick seeing his powerful strike hooked of the line by Montpellier's Pedro Mendes, before both were replaced with Nakhi Wells and Dwight McNeil introduced.

French side kicked into gear eventually

Montpellier, who finished 10th in Ligue 1 last season, were playing their fourth pre-season match and grew into the game in the closing half an hour.

With Anders Lindegaard being rested for the second leg against Aberdeen, Adam Legzdins started the match in the absence of the injured Tom Heaton and Nick Pope.

The former Birmingham City keeper made a good save to prevent Giovanni Sio from snatching a late winner, as Burnley kept a valuable clean sheet.

Dyche confirmed after the match that Brady was taken off as precaution with a hamstring injury, as well as confirming Nick Pope will see a specialist on Monday, to determine the extent of the shoulder injury he suffered in the first half at Aberdeen.