Burnley duo Dyche and Tarkowski up for Premier League awards

Burnley have been represented in both the Premier League Player of the Season and Manager of the Season awards.

James Tarkowski has been recognised for his role in forming a solid back four helping to keep an impressive 11 clean sheets in his first season after being promoted to the starting lineup full time.

Tarkowski held the record for most clearances in a game when he made 17 against Crystal Palace, a game he was voted man of the match after denying the Eagles any shot on target.

His consistently good performances earned him a call-up to the England Senior Team and a first start in the friendly game against Italy, where he did give away a penalty but England did earn a 1-1 draw.

Also up for the award alongside Tarkowski are Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City, Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United’s shot-stopper David De Gea and PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Boss Dyche up for award

Sean Dyche has also been nominated for an end of season award, after guiding the Clarets to an impressive second season back in the Premier League.

At the time of the nomination, Dyche had led his charges to seventh place in the Premier League, only three points behind their next opponents, Arsenal.

Along with this being the clubs best season in the Premier League era by far, the Clarets have all but qualified for European Football next season in the Europa League.

This is more of an achievement considering the club only just avoided relegation last season in 16th place and were tipped to struggle by most pundits before the season started.

Former Watford defender Dyche has led the Clarets 14 wins so far, amassing a club record 54 Premier League points with the aim to earn more in the final two games of the season and won March’s Manager of the Month award.

Difficult battle for duo

Dyche is up against Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez, Crystal Palace’s Roy Hodgson, Brighton and Hove Albion’s manager Chris Hughton and Manchester City’s title-winning manager Pep Guardiola.

A panel of experts including Premier League legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Alan Shearer will cast their votes but public votes also represent 10 percent of the total votes and will be combined with those of the panel to decide who will win the award which is sponsored by Barclays.

Tarkowski will find out if he is successful on the 13th of May, however, Dyche will have to wait a little longer as the successful manager will be awarded with the prize at the LMA Awards evening on the 15th of May.