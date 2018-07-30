Fulham complete signing of Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham have completed the signing of Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old Serbian who represented his country at this summer's World Cup in Russia, completes a permanent move to West London having spent the second half on last season on loan with the then Championship club, and was a driving force behind the Cottagers' promotion to the Premier League.

Mitrovic is now likely to play for his newly-promoted side a week on Saturday, as Fulham host Crystal Palace on their return to the top-flight this season after a four-year absence.

Fulham get their man

With Mitrovic having been away on international duty, and with the Magpies digging their heels in over a deal with their league rivals, Slavisa Jokanovic has finally got his man having been met by a summer of frustration.

With the forward dropping down the pecking order under Rafa Benitez - with questions regarding his temperament - Fulham took the number nine on loan in January, as Mitrovic spear-headed the Whites promotion run, scoring 12 goals in 15 appearances in the Championship.

Mitrovic becomes the club's fourth close-season signing for Jokanovic, having recruited Jean Michael Seri and Maxime Le Marchard from Nice, goalkeeper Fabri from La Liga side Leganes, and only last week a loan deal for Borussia Dortmund winger André Schürrle was concluded.

Embed from Getty Images

'Happy to the moon and back'

The Serb striker was always hopeful an agreement could be reached and having become a Fulham player permanently, Mitrovic was delighted.

Speaking told Fulham's official website: “I’m very glad and happy and proud to finally be here and officially become a Fulham player. I’m happy to the moon and back.

“I have love for the fans. They’re amazing fans and I have a really good connection with them."

Mitrovic adds, “This is a big club and last year we made history, we did big things, and I want to continue this," before finishing, "we want to keep making big things, and with all the fans behind us I think we can go far.”