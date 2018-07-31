Ben Woodburn set for Sheffield United loan

Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn is set to sign for Championship outfit Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal.

After a positive pre-season, the Welshman's performances have attracted many suitors, including the Blades and Aston Villa.

His pre-season efforts have not been enough to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans; however, he is no doubt a future star and a loan move seems ideal for both parties with playing time the focal point around the development of all youth players.

Perfect place to develop

Whilst at Bramall Lane, Woodburn will be under the guidance of Blades' boss, Chris Wilder, who will be hoping that by adding the Liverpool starlet to his armoury his side could make a charge for promotion to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old was named captain of Liverpool's under-19 side by legend Steven Gerrard for the UEFA Youth League last season and was named on the shortlist for the 2018 Golden Boy award.

Woodburn joins fellow Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson in the Championship who recently joined Frank Lampard's Derby County, with others looking likely to follow including Sheyi Ojo who spent last term lifting Fulham to the Premier League.

Valuable experience

The experience in the second-tier of English football could be the perfect opportunity for a player who is already extremely highly-rated at Anfield.

The youngster has already made 11 appearances for the Reds' senior team since his debut in November 2016, scoring his first goal against Leeds United in the EFL Cup in 2016. That goal also ensured that he became Liverpool's youngest ever scorer, ahead of the likes of Michael Owen.

He has also enjoyed opportunities on the international stage, having made seven appearances for Wales and has become the country's second-youngest ever scorer scoring on his debut in September 2017.