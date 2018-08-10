Huddersfield Town defender Cristopher Schindler signs new three-year contract

Huddersfield Town’s ever-reliable centre back Christopher Schindler has committed his future to the Yorkshire Premier League club by signing a new contract.

The 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a new contract that runs until the summer of 2021, with the club having the option of a further year’s extension at that point.

Schindler initially joined Town from TSV 1860 Munich for a then club record fee of £1.8m in June 2016. He then became an integral part of David Wagner’s side during his first season of English football – starting 46 out of a possible 49 Sky Bet Championship games, as the Terriers pushed for promotion.

The German then scored the winning penalty in the 2017 Play Off Final shootout against Reading at Wembley, which secured Town’s place in the top flight for the 2017/18 campaign.

‘Schindy’ played at the heart of Huddersfield’s defence last season too, playing in all but one game, producing almost faultless performances week in, week out.

These performances deservedly earned him the Fans’ Player and Players’ Payer of the Year awards in May 2018.

Wagner: Schindler is “a real leader”

The Huddersfield head coach has spoken about this new contract, emphasising its importance for both Schindler himself and the Club.

“We all knew that ‘Schindy’ was a top, top performer after his first season at Huddersfield Town, but his quality really shone through as we played in one of the best leagues in the world last season. He took to the Premier League as if he has played in it all his life,” said Wagner.

Before adding: “We’re absolutely delighted that he has signed this new contract at the Club; it’s as good as any news or incoming that we had success with during the summer transfer window. As well as being a superb player, he is a top character in the dressing room too; a real leader."

“I still believe that he will continue to imporave as a player too, which is very exciting for all our fans and myself too. This is a great boost as we prepare for Chelsea and the start of the new Premier League campaign,” he concluded.