Birmingham City 0-0 Swansea City: Blues waste dominant performance as Swans maintain unbeaten start

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk was left wondering how he didn't put one over his old side, Swansea City, after a 0-0 draw.

Only a top-drawer performance from Swans goalkeeper Edwin Mulder and some horrendous finishing in front of goal denied the Blues their first victory of the season.

Birmingham has nothing to show for dominant first half

It was the home side that sprung into life quickly. Harlee Dean getting to the byline, playing a delicious ball across to Omar Bogle, but he could only put his effort wide.

Jota's first sight of goal was disappointing as his 25-yard strike met the stands. The Blues were nearly in front after a giveaway by the visitors., but Connor Roberts got in a timely block as Bogle was about to pull the trigger.

Bogle was again causing all sorts of problems for the Swansea defense, Maikel Kieftenbeld playing a lovely ball into the Cardiff City loanee's path, but he fired inches wide. His next chance, an angled effort was also wide.

Birmingham thought they had taken the lead when Lukas Jutkiewicz's shot was pushed up in the air by Mulder only to see the assistant referee's flag go up as Gary Gardner had wandered offsides.

There wasn't much in the way of attack for Swansea and Jota was the latest to have a go, his shot straight at Mulder. Dean's header was met by a great save from the Swans keeper and Kieftenbeld fired wide to close out the opening 45 minutes.





Blues keep applying pressure, but Swans hold out for a point

Swansea had little to show in the offensive end, but after the halftime break it was Bersan Celina's cross from a free kick finding Mike van der Hoorn, his header cleared by Kieftenbeld, although he was pushed, negating the chance.

Celina shot high and wide, summing up the finishing so far. Manager Graham Potter tried to change things up by substituting Barrie McKay and Tom Carroll for Leroy Fer and Dan James, but it did little to change the visitors' fortunes.

To sum up the evening, Che Adams blasted over the bar when teed up by Jota and Jutkiewicz, then fired straight at Mulder. The point sees Birmingham mover up one spot to 17th while Swansea go joint top with Middlesbrough on seven points.

Managers post-match thoughts

Following the game, Monk told the BBC "All you can ask for as a manager is your players to go out there and perform, and show that level of fight, spirit and quality, and that's what we got tonight.

"We deserved to win that game, we were so dominant - especially in that first half and even in the second half.

"It was very clear cut in terms of deserving to win that game, but I can't be critical of the players. I was very proud of that performance."

Potter also spoke to the BBC and said "I will be the happier of the two managers, that is for sure. Over the course of the game Birmingham deserved to win the match.

"But we hung in, stabilised things in the second half and sometimes you have to take what you can get. It's a great experience for us. The players are learning fast."