Garry Monk appointed as new Middlesbrough manager on three-year deal

Middlesbrough's search for a new permanent manager to lead their return in the EFL Championship has come to an end, as they unveiled former Leeds United manager Garry Monk as their permanent manager.

Looking to get them back up at the first ask of trying

Boro have been without a permanent manager since the sacking of Aitor Karanka back in March, with Steve Agnew taking the reigns at the Riverside Stadium for the remainder of a campaign which saw Boro relegated after their return to the English top-flight lasted a single season.

Out of the three teams dropping out of the Premier League the Teesside outfit look the best prepared to head straight back up, with Chairman Steve Gibson deciding Monk would be man to lead that charge.

The 38-year-old showed his early credentials with Swansea City before really making his name with his time with Leeds, he almost guided the Yorkshire outfit to the play-offs but fell just short at the final hurdle and ended up leaving Elland Road at the end of May.

Monk was also linked with the vacant job up the A19 with Sunderland AFC, but it is believed that the deal took so long to confirm as Gibson also wanted to interview former Boro defender Nigel Pearson and Agnew for the permanent role.

Monk is believed to have signed a three-year deal at the club, and will be officially unveiled at a media conference on Monday.

'An experience that I want more of'

Most of Boro's senior players are currently relaxing ahead of starting up again with pre-season only a few weeks away, but one of those who hasn't let up just yet has been skipper Ben Gibson who has been with the England senior side.

This is the defender's second time with Gareth Southgate's side, with the 24-year-old been drafted in for the qualifier with Lithuania but he remained an unused substitute.

The Three Lions are gearing up for the clashes with Scotland and France, and Gibson delightfully stated that he is joining the experience of training with thee squad at St George's Park.

"I’m loving it,” he told mfc.co.uk. “It’s a test training with the best players in the country every day, but that’s what you want."

“The lads couldn’t have made me any more welcome," the defender stated. "And been any more helpful than they have, and there’s a really good spirit among the squad."

“It’s good for confidence and it’s been a great experience so far," Gibson concluded. "It’s something that I want more of.”