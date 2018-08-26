Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace: Wasteful Eagles stung by clinical Hornets in second half

Crystal Palace fell to a second consecutive defeat in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Watford kept up their 100 percent perfect record to the new season by coming out 2-1 winners at Vicarge Road.

After dominating the game throughout the first half, Palace fell behind eight minutes into the second half when Roberto Pereyra curled home a brilliant effort from the edge of the box.

José Holebas then made it 2-0 for the Hornets in the 71st with a cross which flew into the top corner of the net, while Wilfried Zaha got one back for the Eagles eight minutes later.

That was as good as it got though for Palace as the Hornets held on for the win in a game which will frustrate Roy Hodgson giving how many good chances they missed in the game.

Both sides were lucky to not have a player sent off early on

Straight from kick-off, this game had the feel of a derby about it even though it isn't as both sides made strong challenges early on that could have led to red cards.

Especially Étienne Capoue's challenge on Zaha in the fourth minute which was dangerous and the midfielder was probably lucky to only see a yellow card for his challenge.

This sparked anger from Zaha and he took it out on Holebas a few minutes later with a late challenge of his own that resulted in a yellow card.

Foster's brilliance stopped the Eagles from taking the lead

When the hard challenges did stop for a while, it was the visitors who had two big chances in quick succession to take the lead but they found Ben Foster in superb form.

The first save came from a Christian Benteke header from close range after a fantastic cross from Andros Townsend which found the Belgian striker but Foster managed to somehow keep it out of the net.

Townsend was again the creator of the next big chance for Palace as his cross into the box found James McArthur, who took the ball past his defender before shooting on goal but again Foster made a great save to deny him.

Janmaat came closest to scoring for the Hornets just before half-time

Therefore, the hosts needed to respond and they got better as the half went on but the only real chance they created was when a great one-two from Andre Gray and Daryl Janmaat, ended with the defender hitting a shot towards goal which just went wide with Wayne Hennessey struggling.

The half-time whistle went soon after with the scoreline goalless with the visitors feeling that they had done enough to be in front, while the hosts will have been hoping to improve in the second half.

The Hornets started the second half with more purpose

Whatever was said to the Watford players at half-time from manager Javi Gracia, seemed to have an effect straight away at the start of the second half, as his side almost took the lead five minutes after the restart, when the ball fell Will Hughes in the box but his goalbound effort was well-saved by Hennessey.

They did take the lead, however, three minutes later when a driving run from Capoue ended with the midfielder giving the ball to Pereyra, who curled a brilliant effort from the edge of the box into the back of the net to give the hosts the lead.

Therefore, it was down to Palace to respond and they almost found an equaliser when a long ball forward from Mamadou Sakho, found Benteke in the area, who turned away from his defender before sending a curling effort just wide of the goal with Foster beaten.

Holebas' cross-shot made it 2-0 to the Hornets

The hosts responded to that chance well and they made it 2-0 in the 71st minute when a cross from Holebas with his weaker right foot, flew straight into the top corner of the net leaving Hennessey helpless.

Zaha got one goal back for the Eagles

That goal signalled a response from Palace manager Hodgson as he brought on Max Meyer and the midfielder had an immediate impact as his great through ball to Zaha ended with the winger putting the ball into the back of net under the legs of Foster to get his side back in the game.

The Eagles continued to pile forward to get an equaliser from the game that they deserved and they should have done just that in the last minute of stoppage time.

Ward's extraordinary miss saw the Eagles fall to a second successive defeat

Luka Milivojević's corner kick, put the ball on a plate for Joel Ward to head the ball into the net, but somehow the right-back put his header wide of the goal, much to the disbelief of all the Palace fans and players.

Not long after that miss, referee Anthony Taylor blew his whistle to end the game as the Hornets held on to make it three wins from three in the Premier League, while also condemning Palace to a second consecutive defeat.