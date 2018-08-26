Liverpool 1-0 Brighton: Reds player ratings as Salah scores in narrow win

Liverpool maintained their 100% record in the Premier League on Saturday evening as they beat Brighton and Hove Albion by a goal to nil, keeping a third successive clean sheet in the process.

Mo Salah scored his 29th goal in 29 Anfield matches and that proved to be the difference on a day when the Reds were able to get over the line despite being far from their best.

Jurgen Klopp's side have now scored 20 goals at Anfield since they last conceded for the first time since 1988.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson Becker (8): Good save near the end to deny Brighton an equaliser; bonus mark for coolly chipping the ball over Anthony Knockaert who was closing him down fast and taking it down on the other side - exudes confidence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (6): A couple of excellent passes but he is still nowhere close to his best; dealt with Solly March fairly comfortably but will want to provide more going the other way.

Joe Gomez (8): Another solid display at the back from the young defender; Glenn Murray is an experienced opponent, but the England international came out on top in that battle and outshone his defensive partner on the night.

Virgil van Dijk (6): A clean sheet, but he was not at his best; there were occasions when Murray got the better of him and his passing was not at the high level he usually provides. Nothing to worry about, but he was not at his usually exceptional level.

Andy Robertson (6): A few moments when he could have done better with the final ball but a generally decent performance with nothing special, but equally nothing calamitous.

Embed from Getty Images

Midfield and Attack

Gini Wijnaldum (8): Liverpool's best player over the course of the 90 minutes, the Dutchman regained possession with ease and had a crispness to his passing that some of his teammates lacked; he controlled the centre of the pitch and was equally impressive as a number eight as a number six, where he began the game.

Naby Keita (6): Not the stellar showing he is capable of as passes went wide of the mark and he was the first man to be withdrawn; still puts in a shift and worked hard as is the minimum requirement.

James Milner (7): All over the pitch as he so often is; was able to spread the play on a number of occasions as Liverpool tried to get in behind Brighton and his runs from midfield caused problems at times.

Mo Salah (6): Another quiet performance that was capped with a goal; he is by no means in a good run of form at the present time, but to have scored twice in three games regardless says a lot about the quality that he possesses.

Roberto Firmino (5): Sporadic in his involvement and lacking the necessary standard of first touch under pressure, although he did provide the assist for the goal; played the whole game but looked jaded.

Sadio Mané (5): An off night for the Senegalese forward, who offered little and was stifled on the left-hand side; certainly his worst showing of the season so far, but plenty of time to improve upon that in the coming weeks.

Embed from Getty Images

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson (7): A couple of crucial interceptions to prevent counter-attacks near the end of the game and a number of excellent forward passes into wide areas.

Daniel Sturridge (n/a): Had a couple of touches to relieve pressure near the end but did not make much of an impact.

Joel Matip (n/a): Came on right at the end to shore up the defence when Brighton had a corner.