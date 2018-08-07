Departures likely for Liverpool as Deadline Day approaches

Liverpool have had a tremendously successful summer window acquiring the services of elite talent including the likes of Alisson Becker, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri, with the likelihood of no further incomings, bar any late surprises.

However, Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards are set for a hectic 48-hours as the English transfer window approaches its conclusion, with several players still uncertain of where their futures lie.

Simon Mignolet

Since the arrival of world record signing Alisson, the 30-year-old Belgian is somewhat surplus to requirements and would be behind Loris Karius in the pecking order if he stayed at Anfield. A fresh start seems ideal for both parties, however finding a potential suiter that would match the £12-million asking price and pay the ‘keepers high wages has proven a stumbling block as of yet.

The rumour mill has linked Simon Mignolet to Turkish giants Besiktas and most recently Napoli, who were the latest side to be on the end of a Liverpool thrashing losing 5-0 in last week’s pre-season friendly. The Italian side look most likely to seek the Belgians signature as an injury to young ‘keeper Alex Meret may force them to cough up the required sum.

Lazar Markovic

The Serbian has become somewhat of a forgotten man for the Reds after failing to impress after signing from Benfica in 2014 for £20-million. Lazar Markovic has since been loaned out to Fernerbache, Sporting Lisbon, Hull City and Anderlecht where he has struggled to return to the form that earnt him a move to the Reds.

The 24-year-old has attracted the interest of several clubs with reports that he is in talks with Olympiacos and Standard Liege. Anderlecht are also reportedly interested in the forward as his nightmare tenure at Anfield finally approaches its conclusion.

Danny Ings

Danny Ings has been plagued with injuries since arriving on Merseyside, hindering any progression since signing from Burnley. The striker is seeking a fresh start with opportunities at Anfield set to be scarce in the upcoming season, as Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke all stacked above him in the pecking order.

The 26-year-old has attracted major interest from several Premier League clubs interested in clinching his signature. Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are among the clubs rumoured to be interested in signing the forward, however the steep asking price of £24-million will likely send potential suitors looking elsewhere.

Divock Origi

After an unsuccessful loan spell at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg last term, Liverpool are looking to offload Divock Origi this summer. The Belgian was pivotal in Liverpool’s Europa League run in Klopp’s first season at the club scoring 10 goals in 33 appearances, but since then Origi has slipped out of the manager’s plans and faces a permanent move away from Anfield.

The forward has been strongly linked with a move to La Liga side Valencia in an eye-watering £27-million move. However, it seems unlikely that any club will meet such a high valuation and Liverpool may be forced to drop their asking price. The Spanish transfer deadline is at the end of August allowing Liverpool time to ponder their options.

Marko Grujic

Marko Grujic was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing at the club and many see the Serbian as one for the future. Grujic spent last season on loan with Cardiff City and the midfielder impressed as he contributed to Cardiff’s promotion back to the big time. He has made just 14 appearances for Liverpool and is set for another loan spell away from the club.

The 22-year-old rejected the opportunity to return to Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds and has since been touted with a move to Galatasaray, according to reports in Turkey.

Sheyi Ojo and Pedro Chirivella

Both youngsters have impressed this pre-season but with competition immense, the pair are set to face spells away from the club.

The Reds are willing to listen to offers for Sheyi Ojo around £12-million, however a loan deal could still be on the cards. Newly promoted Fulham are looking to resign the winger on loan, whilst Watford are rumoured to also be interested.

Spaniard Pedro Chirivella has been seeking an exit from Anfield this summer and after rejecting a move to Rosenborg, the midfielder could join Scottish champions Celtic in a £3.5-million deal to rejoin with former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, according to Goal’s Neil Jones.

Liverpool could be set to generate around £87-million in transfers and loan fees this summer if the Reds can conclude agreements according to their asking prices.