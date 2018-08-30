Liverpool handed testing Champions League group-stage draw alongside PSG and Napoli

Liverpool have been handed an almighty testing draw in this season's Champions League Group Stage as the 2018 finalists line-up against some colossal opponents.

Jürgen Klopp's side will be up against Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C with the Reds hoping to build from their incredible European campaign last season which saw them reach their first Champions League final in 11 years.

The Reds second consecutive Champions League campaign was handed no favours in regards to a kind draw after Benfica's confirmed qualification on Wednesday ensured Klopp and his side would be in Pot Three rather than Pot Two.

A true European juggernaut

Undoubtedly the biggest test for Liverpool will stem from Ligue One champions and big spenders PSG who boast some of the world's most illustrious players in their lucrative squad.

The seven-time Ligue One winners possess the world's most expensive player in history in Neymar, a World Cup-winning superstar in Kylian Mbappe and one of Europe's most potent goalscorers in Edinson Cavani.

The French capitalists reached the last-16 of the competition last season where they were knocked out by 13-time-winners Real Madrid.

Les Parisiens also will begin the new Champions League season with a changing at the guard with the club appointing German coach Thomas Tuchel as their new manager.

Liverpool have not faced the French outfit since 1997 where the Reds were eliminated from the Cup Winners Cup 3-2 on aggregate.

Another European reunion

The draw will also see the club reunited with Carlo Ancelotti who was on the receiving end of the Reds historic 2005 Champions League triumph where Liverpool came back from 3-0 down to Ancelotti's AC Milan to claim their fifth and most recent European crown.

The 59-year-old manager faced off with Klopp's side in the Reds 2018 pre-season tour in Dublin where they thumped Ancelotti's Napoli 5-0.

The Italian giants finished runners-up in last seasons Serie A where they were beaten to the title by Juventus who claimed their seventh successive domestic silverware.

Group C's final addition for the season saw Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade complete the draw.

The two teams last met more than 25 years ago when the Serbian side knocked Liverpool out of the European Cup back in 1973.

The two teams, however, have had more recent dealings in the past with the Serbian SuperLiga champions signing fellow countryman Marko Gruijc who represented the side on loan during the 2015/16 campaign.

Champions League draw in full:

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Bruges.

Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham, PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan.

Group C: Paris St-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade.

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, FC Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray.

Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens.

Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim.

Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moscow, Viktoria Plzen.

Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys.