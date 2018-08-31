Liverpool to face Chelsea at home in Carabao Cup third round

Liverpool have been drawn to face Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup as Maurizio Sarri and Jürgen Klopp meet for the first time in their managerial careers.

The two Premier League giants will battle it out at Anfield for a place in the fourth round with both sides looking to claim the first piece of silverware for the season.

The teams last met in the competition back in the 2014/15 season where Jose Mourinho got the better of Brendan Rodgers in the semi-finals of the competition in a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Reds looking for a ninth title

The Reds haven't won a trophy since their last triumph in the competition back in 2012 and Klopp will be hoping to add his first accolade to his Liverpool cv since his appointment back in 2016.

The Merseyside club will be hoping to add a ninth EFL Cup to their tally with the Reds being the competitions most successful side.

The tie against The Blues will be played in the week commencing September 24th.

Changes to this season's competition mean Liverpool will not be forced into extra time if the game is level after 90 minutes - instead going straight to penalties.

Liverpool were dumped at this stage in the competition last season when they were beaten by Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Conveniently, it is the Foxes who the Reds will face next when they travel on the road to face Claude Puel's side on Saturday in a midday kick-off.

Complete Third-round draw

West Brom v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Brentford

Burton Albion v Burnley

Wycombe v Norwich

Oxford United v Man City

West Ham v Macclesfield

Millwall v Fulham

Liverpool v Chelsea

Bournemouth v Blackburn

Preston v Middlesbrough

Wolves v Leicester

Tottenham v Watford

Blackpool v QPR

Everton v Southampton

Man Utd v Derby

Nottingham Forest v Stoke