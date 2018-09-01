Memorable match: Leicester 2-2 Liverpool - Both teams see red as the Foxes rescue a late point

Leicester City host Premier League-leaders Liverpool this weekend in a Saturday lunchtime match.

Both teams will be looking to build momentum in the Premier League with the Reds, under manager Jürgen Klopp, flying high in the early stages of this season boasting 100% record with wins over West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton, conceding no goals in the process.

The Foxes have also faired well, finding themselves in seventh place with two good wins against Southampton and Wolverhampton wanderers and an unlucky opening day defeat away at the hands of Manchester United.

Back in the 1999-2000 season of the Premier League, known then as the FA Carling Premiership, the two teams met at Filbert Street. Both teams had struggled to really gain any traction or form going into the match with Martin O’Neill’s Leicester were in 9th position.

Liverpool, under the stewardship of Gérard Houllier, were in a disappointing 12th place and on the back end of a home defeat rivals by Manchester United in a game which saw two own-goals conceded by defender Jamie Carragher.

Foxes open the scoring early

It took just two minutes for a goal to be scored at Filbert Street. Striker Tony Cottee got the better of Dominic Matteo’s mistake to get through the Reds' defence to slide the ball past keeper Sander Westerveld.

Liverpool continued to look shaky at the back and the aerial presence of Emile Heskey caused constant havoc whilst Leicester’s midfield partnership of Robbie Savage and Muzzy Izzet continued with a high press made the hosts look ever more like to double their lead.

Reds draw level

Liverpool were handed a way back when Gerry Taggart clumsily tripped Patrik Berger as he attempted to dribble into the box.

Michael Owen, in his first start for five months following injury ,stepped up to take the penalty against keeper Pegguy Arphexad. He converted his spot-kick cooly by sending the keeper the wrong way before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Fifteen minutes later, the visitors were in front when a whipped cross from Matteo on the left side of the pitch found Owen unmarked in the six yard box to slide it in for his second of the match.

Second half fightback

Coming out after the break, it was the home side who were pushing for the fourth. Their hopes of an equaliser were dashed however when Frank Sinclair was dismissed when he was shown his second yellow card for an ugly challenge on Titi Camara.

Manager O’Neill made changes to his formation following Sinclair’s dismissal forcing defender Matt Elliott forward into a lone striker position in the hopes his strength would prove disastrous to the Liverpool defence.

His changes to the team were justified and rewarded when Elliott superbly chipped the ball over the Liverpool back-line for an on-running Muzzy Izzet to find space behind and fire the ball in the goal for the later equaliser in the 86th minute.

The action wasn’t over however when David Thompson was dismissed in injury-time for a tackle from behind on Savage.

The game ended 2-2 with the home side appearing the happier of the two. Martin O’Neill congratulated all of his players for a battling performance after the game.