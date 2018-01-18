Memorable Match: Leicester City 4-4 Watford - Ormondroyd snatches late draw in Christmas cracker at Filbert Street

Leicester City welcome struggling Watford in the Premier League this weekend at the King Power Stadium.

Claude Puel's men will be aiming to overcome their visitors as their pursuit of Europa League football gathers pace. However, it has not always been the case as these two teams come together.

Looking back to 1993 and both teams were scrapping in the Old Division One. Leicester, then under the stewardship of Brian Little, were charging towards promotion, whilst Glenn Roeder's Hornets were fighting to stave off the threat of relegation.

The two teams came together over the festive period during that campaign at Leicester's old Filbert Street ground and despite the cold weather, the only thing that seemed to freeze were the defences.

Perfect start for the Foxes

It was indeed the promotion-chasing Foxes who got off to the perfect start in the East Midlands just under 25 years ago. Leicester midfielder Steve Agnew latched onto a long-throw half an hour in and was bundled over on the edge of the box by Watford man Andy Hessenthaler. The referee pointed to the spot almost immediately.

Midfielder Steve Thompson, who had already scored five penalty kicks throughout the campaign stepped up and coolly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner as the match began to follow the script.

Raining goals at Filbert Street

Watford equalised just after the break as Leicester failed to clear from a corner. Hessenthaler made up for conceding the penalty by sending a powerful header towards goal, which Leicester stopper Gavin Ward dropped. Bruce Dyer reacted quickest to stab home and drag the Hornets level.

However, it only took 30 seconds for Little's troops to snatch the lead yet again. Agnew found space on the left-wing and put in an excellent cross. Midfielder David Oldfield had made a late dash into the box and expertly guided the ball into the bottom corner on the volley.

The Foxes were not able to hold out for very long though, and Watford equalised yet again only three minutes later. From another corner, Leicester again failed to clear and the ball fell to Gary Porter on the left-flank. He whipped in a fantastic centre to Paul Furlong who leapt highest and powered a header low into the net.

Leicester livewires strike again

There was a reason that Roeder's men were struggling however, and their leaky defence, that conceded 80 goals throughout the campaign, proved to be their enemy again.

The Foxes gracefully broke through the midfield with David Lowe, who looked to be playing a pass through to Agnew. The midfielder, who was brilliant all afternoon dummied and the ball ran through to Oldfield at the back post. Not even wasting time to control, he hammered the ball into the top corner to edge the hosts ahead yet again.

Much like Watford, Leicester were the masters of their own downfall. A poor clearance from the Foxes ricocheted off of Furlong on the edge of the area and dribbled past stopper Ward, and into the net.

Watford score late but Foxes bite back

The game descended into chaos in the final minutes and the Hornets looked as though they had somehow snatched victory in the 89th minute. The hosts again played ponderous football at the bag, gifting Dyer the chance to run through unchallenged. The forward skipped past Ward and finished into the unguarded net from a tight angle, sparking wild celebrations in the small away corner of Filbert Street.

With four minutes of injury time indicated, the Foxes pressed and hustled their visitors. Earning a corner in the dying seconds, the ball was launched into the box. Following a period of pinball, Thompson crossed to substitute, Ian Ormondroyd. The towering forward edged just ahead of Watford goalkeeper Perry Digweed and headed into the back of the net to snatch a late, late point for Leicester City as their promotion push continued.