The Warm Down: Brighton take well-deserved point at home to Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion earned a well-deserved 1-1 draw at home to Unai Emery’s Arsenal thanks to Jurgen Locadia’s first Premier League goal of the season.

Locadia’s equaliser from fellow Dutchman Davy Propper’s long pass came after some poor defending from Brighton defender Leon Balogun, who failed to clear his lines and the ball ended up at the feet of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who fired home past Mathew Ryan for his 13th goal of the season.

Locadia raced onto Propper’s long pass upfield to round Arsenal ‘keeper Bernd Leno to fire in his first goal for the Seagulls since last February. The Seagulls will be slightly disappointed that they couldn’t convert a positive performance into three points but considering the calibre of their opponents, it is a superb point that puts them ten points above the drop zone.

Locadia grasps his big chance

The Dutchman was starting his second game in succession after lining up against Bournemouth last time out and paid back the manager’s faith by scoring his first goal since February. Locadia would have been frustrated with a lack of game time since joining from PSV last January for what was a club-record £14m, but today his fortunes seem to have changed.

He showed determination and pace to latch onto Propper’s long ball forward and took it around the Arsenal ‘keeper to slot in the goal with great composure and proved to some Albion fans exactly why the club spent a big fee on him.

Bernardo shining once again

For about the third week running, or since his recall to the side, full-back Bernardo has been earning rave reviews for his brave performances at left back. His pace and aggression is a key factor of why he has proved to be so important for the Seagulls, and he can be an important player for years to come.

The 23-year-old has time on his side, but there is no limit on how good he can become, as he has shown with his recent long run of games and he has made the left back spot his own since replacing Gaetan Bong.

Two points dropped or one gained?

Brighton could see this result in two different ways - the fact that they earned a point against one of the big six, or that their performance warranted more than just a point. Considering they restricted Arsenal to just one shot in the second half and created a few chances of their own, they could really have gone on to win the game. However, gaining a point against such a talented side to end a poor run is always a positive.

Brighton end Boxing Day ten points ahead of the relegation zone with 22 points, whereas Arsenal sit 5th with 38 points from their 19 games.

Next up for Brighton is a home game against Everton, who are on the back of a 5-1 win away to Burnley. Arsenal travel to table-topping Liverpool in a tough encounter where they will need to be at the top of their game to secure a positive result