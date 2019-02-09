Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Burnley: Two ex-Albion strikers pile misery on the Seagulls

Brighton & Hove Albion suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Burnley where two former strikers did the damage.

Story of the game

The home side had the first chance of the game, when Gaetan Bong's cross from the left was met by Solly March, but his header was well saved by Tom Heaton.

Heaton was then in fine form again, this time to deny Pascal Gross's volley from just outside the box.

Burnley then went very close to going in front in the 16th minute, when McNeil's cross was turned onto his own crossbar by Duffy. It then fell to the ex-Albion striker Barnes on the rebound whose header hit the crossbar.

Brighton had a great chance in the 23rd minute when Jurgen Locadia played a low cross to March, who went past one before unleashing a strike which was well saved by Heaton.

The visitors took the lead in the 25th minute when Dunk slipped and former Brighton striker Wood was one-on-one with Ryan. His powerful effort went straight into the top left-hand corner.

Glenn Murray had his first chance of the game after 34 minutes when he headed Gross's cross wide of the post.

Brighton went close again when March cut back a cross to Gross, but his effort was well blocked by the head of Charlie Taylor.

Albion had another chance just a few minutes before half-time, when Locadia's cross was headed on by James Tarkowski to Gross who was once again denied by the hand of Heaton.

Brighton then went close on the stroke of half-time. They had one cleared off the line when Gross's corner was met by Duffy, but Jeff Hendrick was there to scramble it off the line.

In the 61st minute, Burnley doubled their lead after McNeil played in Wood and the striker curled his effort into the bottom right corner.

With 18 minutes left, the visitors were awarded a penalty after Barnes went clean through and was brought down by Ryan. Barnes stepped up and put his effort into the bottom left corner to make it 3-0.

Brighton pulled one back with 15 minutes to go, as Knockaert's free-kick was headed in by Duffy.

Man of the match

Man of the match was the striker who got a brace against his former club: Wood.

He got his first goal in the first half when Dunk slipped and the former Brighton striker was one-on-one with Ryan and his powerful effort went straight into the top left-hand corner.

The brace was a well-finished curled effort across Ryan, which gave the keeper no chance.

Overall, Wood's hold-up play, runs and finishing meant he thoroughly deserved man of the match.

Takeaways from the game

There was not much to takeaway from the game for Brighton. What they will be wanting to do is get back to basics.

There were mistakes for all the goals, with Dunk slipping over to allow Wood is for the first goal and a mistake in midfield for the second and third goal.

Brighton will want to back to winnings way next weekend at home when they face Derby County in the FA Cup fifth-round.