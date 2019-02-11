SWPL 1 week 1 review: Motherwell and Celtic kick-off with a win

Champions Glasgow City will have to wait a further week to get their SWPL campaign started after their first match of the season was postponed. They'll be chasing down Celtic who've jumped to the top of the tree after an imperious win over Fofar as Motherwell sit in second after their victory over Stirling with Spartans and Hibs sharing the third spot after their draw.

Last season's runners-up Hibernian had to settle for a point after they were held to a goalless draw by a determined Spartans side in the opening fixture of the 2019 Scottish Women's Premier League 1 season. Hibernian started the game strongly, with Chelsea Cornet and Siobhan Hunter both drawing saves from Rachel Harrison in the opening 15 minutes. After the frantic start, the game slowed down, and even though Hibernian had their hosts pinned inside their own half, they struggled to create any clear-cut chances. Spartans had a couple of chances to take the lead in the second half, including two opportunities from Sarah Clelland and Elena Santoyo-Brown, but failed to capitalise. Hibernian, on the other hand, had several opportunities to go ahead in the closing stages of the match, with Kirsty Morrison, Cailin Michie, Kirsten Reilly and Jamie-Lee Napier all coming close to scoring, but none of their efforts found the back of the net.

Celtic began their season with a 4–0 home victory over Forfar Farmington, whose last win against the Hoops came in May 2012. The hosts took the lead after just three minutes, when Sarah Ewens capitalised on a pass from Natalie Ross, and doubled their advantage in the 13th minute, when a great through ball by Ross found Josephine Giard, who rounded the 'keeper before slotting home. Celtic added a third in the 40th minute, when an enticing cross from Ewens found Ross in the box and the former Scotland international volleyed it into the back of the net. Celtic extended their lead further in the 50th minute, when Ross pulled off a Cruyff turn in the box before finding the top-right corner of the net. Next up for Celtic is Hibernian away – a much tougher challenge for Eddie Wolecki Black's ambitious side.

Motherwell kicked off their first ever season in the top flight with a 1-0 win over Stirling University at Fir Park. After a goalless first half in which both sides had chances to take the lead, Northern Ireland international Kerry Montgomery broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, when she picked up a pass from Claire Adams and fired a powerful shot with her right foot into the roof of the net. Her goal was enough to seal the historic win for the hosts, who will aim to make it two wins out of two on Sunday when they take on Forfar at Station Park.

Note: Glasgow City – Rangers was postponed.