SWPL 2 week 1 review: Hearts come back from behind to beat Hamilton

With just one postponement, the SWPL 2 season got underway with Hearts jumping to the front of the pack after their win over the Accies as both Dundee and Glasgow Girls settled for home draws against St. Johnstone and Partick.

It was a good away win for Andy Enwood's Hearts as they triumphed at the Hope CBD Stadium, beating Hamilton Academical 2–1. Gillian Sloey scored the only goal of the first half, following a great run from Scotland U19 international Kirsty McIntosh. The home side conceded two avoidable goals in the second half, the first one when they gave away possession in midfield and were punished by Hearts' new signing Rachel Walkingshaw, who found the back of the net with a long-range effort which caught Lauren Grant by surprise, and the second one when Jennifer Smith was taken down in the box and Danni Pagliarulo converted the ensuing penalty to give the visitors a 2–1 lead.

Newly-promoted Dundee United began their SWPL 2 campaign with a 1–1 draw with rivals St Johnstone. Laurie Denney opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a 20-yard lob, and the home side went into half-time with a one-goal lead. The equaliser came in the 65th minute, when 17-year-old Ellie-May Cowie found the back of the net from close range after an excellent passing move.

The points were shared at Petershill Park as Glasgow Girls' clash against newly-promoted side Partick Thistle finished goalless. Glasgow Girls had the first clear opportunity of the match in the third minute when Nicolle Andrews was forced to make a save to deny the hosts the opener. The Jags had their chances to take the lead in the first half, too, with Loren Christie and Stephanie Mallon both forcing saves from Toni Harkness early on. The second half was much of the same, and both sides ultimately had to settle for a point.

Note: Hutchison Vale – FC Kilmarnock was postponed.