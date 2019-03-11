SWPL 2 week 3 review: Dundee United beat league leaders Hearts 

Dundee United, Glasgow Girls and F.C. Kilmarnock all continued their unbeaten starts to the season: Dundee United pulled off an impressive 1–0 win over Heart of Midlothian, Glasgow Girls drew 1–1 with Hamilton Academical, who are still looking for their first win of the year, while F.C. Kilmarnock beat St Johnstone 2–0.

Newly-promoted Dundee United did not let their 7–0 loss to Celtic in the first round of the SWPL Cup linger, as they continued their unbeaten start to the SWPL 2 season with a 1–0 home victory against title favourites Heart of Midlothian, and their solid defensive display in the second half was rewarded with three points and a first clean sheet in the competition. Despite a positive start from the visitors, it was Dundee United who took the lead in the 17th minute, when fifteen-year-old Neve Guthrie tried her luck with a volley from 20 yards, which flew over goalkeeper Emily Mutch and into the net. Hearts continued to push forward for the rest of the game, and came close to equalising on several occasions in the second half, but they were ultimately unable to get past the United defence and find the back of the net.

Glasgow Girls also continued their unbeaten start to the season, as they held Hamilton Academical to a 1–1 draw at Petershill Park. Midfielder Chloe Docherty broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 27th minute, with a great goal from just outside the box. The second half saw chances for both sides, and Hamilton – who are still looking for their first win of the season – eventually found the equaliser in the 75th minute, when captain Amy Anderson slotted home a penalty kick.

Two home games, two 2–0 losses in a row for St Johnstone. After a goalless first half, Kilmarnock finally found the breakthrough goal in the 52nd minute, when Colette Fleming slotted home from close-range. Fifteen minutes later, Lauren Chisholm (née Sloan) doubled their lead with a header following a corner. Next up for Kilmarnock, who finished second in the league last season and almost pulled off an upset over SWPL 1 side Forfar Farmington in the first round of the SWPL Cup two weeks ago, are Glasgow Girls – a good test for the Kilmarnock offence, as they have conceded only one goal so far this season.

Note: Hutchison Vale v Partick Thistle was postponed.