SWPL 1 week 2 review: Hibernian go top as Glasgow City put seven past Spartans

Last year's champions Glasgow City beat Spartans 7–1, Rangers came back from behind to beat Stirling University 4–1, Hibernian won against Celtic thanks to a Kirsten Reilly brace, while Motherwell were denied a point at Station Park as the referee disallowed Kerry Montgomery's last-minute goal.

Things did not start off well for Hibernian, as Celtic midfielder Natalie Ross, who scored two goals and notched two assists last week against Forfar Farmington, found the back of the net from close range in the 7th minute. The assist was provided by Sarah Ewens, who dribbled past Hibernian captain Joelle Murray before crossing the ball into the box for Ross, who confidently slotted it home with her left foot. In addition to that, Scotland U19 international Leah Eddie, who was making her first appearance for the club, was forced to leave the pitch a few minutes later due to injury, and was replaced by Siobhan Hunter. Hibernian eventually got their equaliser in the 37th minute, when Chelsea Cornet nodded Colette Cavanagh's free-kick into the path of Kirsten Reilly, who headed it in past Megan Cunningham. After that, the hosts did not have to wait long for their second goal and went into the break with a 2–1 lead, thanks to Reilly's stunning free-kick in the 44th minute. Both sides had chances in what was a scrappy second half, but could not add to the scoring.

The Scottish champions began their season with a more than convincing 7–1 home victory over Spartans, a "fitting tribute", according to Leanne Ross, to Kat Lindner, the former City midfielder who passed away last week at the age of 39. The hosts took the lead after eight minutes through Jenna Clark, and less than one minute later Kirsty Howat scored to make it 2–0. Elena Santoyo-Brown netted an own goal in the 16th minute, Howat once again involved in the action. Howat eventually got her second in the 42nd minute, when Hayley Lauder won the ball in the penalty box and passed it to the forward, who placed it into the bottom corner of the net. City made it five at the start of the second half, when Dion McMahon brought down Howat in the box and Ross converted the resulting penalty. Scotland international Joanne Love scored her 50th league goal for the club in the 59th minute and, four minutes later, Howat completed her hat-trick after being set up by Lauder. Spartans pulled a consolation goal back in the 90th minute, when a Zoe Johnstone free-kick was sent in by Sarah Clelland.

Stirling University, who were hoping to bounce back from last week's defeat to Motherwell, took the lead in the 13th minute, when Scotland U19 international Abby Callaghan slotted a low shot into the left hand corner of the net. The visitors equalised ten minutes later, when Hannah Coakley found the net after getting on the end of a free-kick. Rangers completely dominated the second half, and their second goal finally came in the 55th minute, when Amy Muir played the ball in and Laura McCartney, who had replaced the injured Jade Gallon, slotted it past Chloe Logan. The away side extended their lead ten minutes later through Carla Boyce, who won the ball and drove forward before firing it into the top right-hand corner of the net. Stirling almost pulled one back in the 78th minute, when Naomi Welch's long-range effort hit the crossbar, but midfielder Holly Napier sealed the win for the visitors in the 90th minute with a curling effort into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Forfar Farmington broke the deadlock after 10 minutes, when Hannah Stewart slotted home Erin Cattanach's cross. Stewart added a second goal in the 31st minute, and the hosts went into the break with a deserved 2–0 lead. Motherwell pulled one goal back through Katie Rice in the 54th minute, but just two minutes later Donna Patterson headed home a Nicola Davidson free kick and restored the two-goal lead. Substitute Mhairi Fyfe made it 3–2 in injury time and Kerry Montgomery scored a last-second equaliser for the visitors, but the referee blew the full-time whistle just as she was taking her shot from the edge of the box and controversially disallowed the goal.