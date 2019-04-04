SWPL 2 week 5 review: Partick Thistle remain unbeaten

Hamilton Academical drew 1–1 against St Johnstone on 24 March, but they picked up all three points in a 2–1 win against Dundee United on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, F.C. Kilmarnock lost 6–0 to Heart of Midlothian, Glasgow Girls beat Hutchison Vale 7–0, and Partick Thistle – who remain unbeaten – beat St Johnstone 3–2.

Hamilton drew 1–1 against St Johnstone in the only SWPL 2 match on 24 March. After a goalless first half, St Johnstone were awarded a controversial penalty in the 78th minute, after Lauren Grant brought Rachel Todd down in the box. The Saints striker's penalty kick found the back of the net, but the hosts hit back ten minutes later, when MT Gardiner's cross forced an own-goal from Judith Shepherd.

Heart of Midlothian made a statement by beating their main title and promotion rivals, Kilmarnock, six-nil at Rugby Park. Hearts took the lead in the 8th minute, thanks to a Danielle Pagliarulo penalty. Aisha Maughan doubled the visitors' lead in the 12th minute, and just five minutes later Rachel Walkingshaw made it 3–0 from close range. Maughan got her second in the 53rd minute, assisted by Mariel Kaney, and five minutes later Lauren Evans got on the scoresheet when she got on the end of a great pass from Sharon Hughes. The last goal of the game came in the 68th minute, courtesy of a close-range finish from Jennifer Smith.

Hamilton Academical 2–1 Dundee United

Hamilton Academical brought their unbeaten streak to five consecutive SWPL 2 games following a 2–1 home win against Dundee United. Danielle Connolly got on the scoresheet in the 32nd minute, following great work from Chloe Muir and MT Gardiner. Two minutes later, Scotland U19 international Kirstie McIntosh was in the right place to bundle home Nichola Sturrock’s deep cross from close range. Chloe Robertson's header following a cross from the left hand side in the 90th minute made it 2–1, but it was too late for a comeback, and it was the hosts who picked up all three points.

A flurry of goals in the second half saw Glasgow Girls hammer Hutchison Vale 7–0 at Petershill Park. Chloe Docherty opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, when she capitalised on a misplaced pass from goalkeeper Claire Whitaker. After missing multiple chances to make it 2–0, Glasgow Girls finally got their second in the 42nd minute, Docherty once again getting her name on the scoresheet. Lucy McEwan then made it three on 47 minutes, and a few minutes later Docherty completed her hat-trick, bringing her goal tally for the season to four. Lauren Kerr scored the fifth goal of the game just after the hour mark, and then McEwan completed her hat-trick with goals on 67 and 72 minutes.

St Johnstone 2–3 Partick Thistle

The visitors opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Mhairi Hawksworth, but her goal was immediately equalised by Fern Newbigging. Rebecca Bisland (née Stokes) scored from the penalty spot in the 38th minute, and Partick Thistle went into the break with a 2–1 lead. Jade McDonald levelled the proceedings just after the hour mark, but the Jags were awarded another penalty in the 78th minute, and Bisland converted again from the spot, securing three important points for her team, who remain the only unbeaten side in the league.