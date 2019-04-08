As it happened: Liverpool in driving seat with first leg win against Porto
Matchday live text commentary blog from Anfield as Liverpool face Porto in the Champions League, Oliver Miller reports
"It was a good game, a game we deserved to win. Overall a really good performance. The problem was a bit in the second half when there were too many counters, we were still around but we lost a little control and rhythm."
"Finding the mixture of 100 per cent control but also threatening and creating is the important thing for us. 2-0 is a really good result and I would have taken it at the start."
"There were a lot of good performances tonight. We played the first game, we know more about each other so we go in to the second leg and play again."
"These two legs are like a normal game, we are now at half time although it’s longer than 25 minutes and we know that going to Porto will be a really tough one for us."
400 - Tonight was Jurgen Klopp's 400th win as a manager in all club competitions, 111 of which have been with Liverpool (180 with Borussia Dortmund, 109 with 1. FSV Mainz 05).
They will go to Portugal next week with plenty of work still to do, and there is a strong argument this could have been settled before half-time. On the other hand, an away goal at the Estadio Dragao will mean Porto will need four...and that's just not happening.
Compared to Pep Guardiola tonight, Klopp will sleep easy enough. Liverpool have about three-quarters of a foot in the semi-finals.
12 - Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in 12 goals in his 11 Champions League games at Anfield for Liverpool, scoring seven and assisting five.
GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Porto (Keïta 5)
Liverpool 🆚 Porto
Excitement levels = 💯#UCL pic.twitter.com/iUKJYGxRhy
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Wijnaldum, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi.
Porto XI: Casillas, M.Pereira, Felipe, Militia, Telles, D.Pereira, Torres, Corona, Otavio, Marega, Tiquinho.
Subs: Vana, Leite, Costa, Hernani, Brahimi, A.Pereira, Santos.
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴
Tonight's line-up to face @FCPorto...
Tonight's line-up to face @FCPorto... #UCL
⚽Onze inicial / Starting Eleven / Alineación: Casillas, Maxi, Felipe, Militão, Alex Telles, Corona, Danilo, Óliver, Otávio, Marega e Soares
The Malian international has scored in each of his past six appearances in the Champions League. His goals played a major part in Porto going unbeaten throughout the group stage - five wins and one draw.
💙#MarAzul @ Liverpool #FCPorto #LFCFCP #UCL pic.twitter.com/8RHqcLFAb0— FC Porto (@FCPorto) April 9, 2019
In his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp has stressed that the two most important words at the moment for Liverpool are ‘so far’. “Keep doing the things that have brought us into this position,” Klopp has written ahead of the match. “One of our major strengths this season has been to focus only on what immediately awaits us next and just give all we have to win there and then.”
Ready for another big @ChampionsLeague night, Reds?
Both teams are currently arriving at Anfield and the team line-ups will be confirmed at 19.00BST.
"Liverpool is on a very high level. Every week they have a very high level of competition. With us it's not like that, no disrespect to the other teams. Realising the power of the opponent, our absences and that we are in the first game of the quarter-finals, we have to be smart and creative in the strategy for the game."
"There is no vengeance. All games have different stories. No previous results can change the course of our team. We don't have to think about last year. We have to enjoy the challenge we have tomorrow."
"No one wanted to draw Liverpool but we are all ambitious. The important thing is this moment. What we reap in the Champions League will depend on what we do in these two games. We have to take it one step at a time."
Danilo:
"Perhaps Liverpool are favourites because they play at home and here is always a difficult stadium. There's no sense of vengeance in the squad. There is a feeling of great ambition and wanting."
"Herrera is a great absence, he is our captain. But our squad has players who can play on any kind of stage. We have several options and we have worked well to face this Liverpool side."
"Liverpool counterattack very well, they have very fast players and are a very compact team. But they also have gaps and we will try to exploit them to the fullest."
"Our attitude will be very positive. It's not because it's Liverpool that we're going to have another attitude. We have to be mentally prepared because it's not just another game, but it's the quarter-finals of the Champions League."
📍Liverpool#FCPorto #LFCFCP #UCL pic.twitter.com/bZCXKnPr9d— FC Porto (@FCPorto) April 8, 2019
"We have had much more positive moments [in Europe] than negative. We are now a bit more experienced. After the Bayern game everyone spoke about the 0-0 here and everyone said that wasn’t enough. It was clear we had a chance in Munich and we used it. Now we have to face Porto with the same respect."
It [last season's away game] was a strange game, we were clinical, two or three goals from counterattacks. The result from last year is more valuable for Porto than it is for us. We have to be strong, clear, direct in the right moments and creative."
"Everybody wanted Porto, until you have Porto. We didn’t want Porto, to be honest. They only look at numbers, names and stuff like that. People with a proper idea about football didn’t want to have Porto. That’s the truth. But we have it. But nobody wanted Liverpool, by the way. It will be a tough one but we are really looking forward to it."
Van Dijk:
"They [Porto] don’t want to experience what they experienced last year. The most important thing for us is to focus on ourselves and remember we will face a tough team. Tomorrow is going to be a big game. Hopefully we set a base to take to Porto as we know how tough it’s going to be over there."
"We have so much quality in the team, so much talent, hard work we put in every day in training. Our strikers keep pressing and defend well, our midfield keep running and play well when we have the ball. We are working hard for the team, working hard for each other and going the extra yard."
Virgil van Dijk is expected to be fit to play as is midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum who had a minor back injury, but Adam Lallana is likely to miss out with a muscle issue. Joe Gomez, who has been sidelined since December, "won't play unless he has to", according to Klopp.
Porto will not have the services of centre-back Pepe, who joined on a free transfer from Besiktas in January, because of suspension. Midfielder Hector Herrera, who has amassed over 30 starts for the club this season, will also be out for the same reason.
Liverpool will be clear favourites again to progress this time. Jurgen Klopp's side sit at the top of the Premier League having only lost one match in the league all season. They will feel that, with this somewhat favourable draw, they can manage fighting tooth and nail on two fronts. The win over Bayern Munich will only add to their confidence.
Porto will look to upset the party though, and are a much improved side from 12 months ago. Only four of those that started the 5-0 drubbing last campaign are likely to start on Tuesday and a new-look back line is the main reason for currently sitting joint top of the league.
Manager Sergio Conceicao has drastically improved Porto even during the past year and his development of this hard-working, efficient yet effective side will have caught the eye of many suitors around Europe. Whether he can get his side to cause an upset at Anfield though will be a much tougher ask.
I'm Oliver Miller and I'll be keeping you updated with not only the score but also updates, analysis, and general colour from Merseyside.
It is an 8.00pm kick-off on Tuesday and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches.